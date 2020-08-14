scorecardresearch
Bengaluru railway station gets foot-operated hand wash kiosk, netizens praise initiative

Several pictures of the foot-operated kiosk have gone viral on social media with netizens praising the initiative.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2020 4:12:08 pm
Ministry of Railway, Foot operated Handwash KIOSK, Bengaluru, Bengaluru coronavirus, trending, indian express, indian express newsTo prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Railways Ministry has installed a foot-operated hand wash kiosk at KSR Bengaluru station.

Even though regular train services remain suspended in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, some railway stations are not letting their guards down. Keeping the safety of passengers in mind, KSR Bengaluru station of South Western Railway has, therefore, installed a foot-operated hand wash kiosk as a precautionary measure.

Pictures of the multi-functional touch-free hand wash kiosk, which dispenses both water and soap, have been shared by the official Twitter handle of the Railway Ministry along with a caption that reads, “Safety is in our hands!”

Several pictures of the foot-operated kiosk have gone viral on social media with netizens praising the initiative. However, many requested for the kiosk to be installed in all stations across India.

