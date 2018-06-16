Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Bengaluru software engineer rides horse on last day of office to promote ‘veganism’; Tweeple were not impressed

Bengaluru software engineer rides horse on last day of office to promote ‘veganism’; Tweeple were not impressed

It did not take long for people on social media to notice the interesting way Verma found to reach his office. Later on, a video of the same was also posted online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2018 8:06:04 pm
Bengaluru man rides to office horse, Bengaluru horseride viral photo, engineer takes horse to office, viral Bengaluru horse photo, viral stories, indian express, indian express news Taking a horse to office, this Bengaluru man’s decision has created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Time and again, various incidents of animal abuse surface on social media. Whether it was the recent viral video of a baby chimpanzee ‘smoking’ bong and cigar or the one of a caged tiger on display for prom night’s jungle theme. In an attempt to spread awareness and promote veganism, a software employee at a firm in Bengaluru Roopesh Kumar Verma decided to pick a different medium to ferry him to his office on the last day. He did so by riding a horse to his office along with a broad that read, “Last working day as software engineer.”

ALSO READ | Baby chimpanzee ‘smokes’ bong and cigar; Twitterati call it ‘animal abuse’

Popular parody account Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) tweeted out the pictures of the man along with his horse with the caption, “A Software Engineer in EGL, Bengaluru on his last working day at office. \m/”

It did not take long for people on social media to notice the interesting way Verma found to reach his office. Later on, a video of the same was posted by Sathish Sarvodaya.

However, many people on Twitter called out the software engineer for riding the horse while claiming to be an animal lover.

While some wrote, “Hello mr. animal lover, isn’t sitting on a horse & riding it cruelty on the animal ?!” others said, “Riding a horse to promote veganism? People can do anything to be in news.” Here are some of the other reactions the incident garnered:

What do you think about this particular incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

