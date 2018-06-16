Bengaluru software engineer rides horse on last day of office to promote ‘veganism’; Tweeple were not impressed

Time and again, various incidents of animal abuse surface on social media. Whether it was the recent viral video of a baby chimpanzee ‘smoking’ bong and cigar or the one of a caged tiger on display for prom night’s jungle theme. In an attempt to spread awareness and promote veganism, a software employee at a firm in Bengaluru Roopesh Kumar Verma decided to pick a different medium to ferry him to his office on the last day. He did so by riding a horse to his office along with a broad that read, “Last working day as software engineer.”
Popular parody account Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) tweeted out the pictures of the man along with his horse with the caption, “A Software Engineer in EGL, Bengaluru on his last working day at office. \m/”
A Software Engineer in EGL, Bengaluru on his last working day at office. \m/ pic.twitter.com/mLz1yNmpzp
— Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) June 15, 2018
It did not take long for people on social media to notice the interesting way Verma found to reach his office. Later on, a video of the same was posted by Sathish Sarvodaya.
Here the video pic.twitter.com/kxI7l5wfD2
— Sathish Sarvodaya (@SathiSarva) June 15, 2018
However, many people on Twitter called out the software engineer for riding the horse while claiming to be an animal lover.
Karnataka: Roopesh Kumar Verma, a software employee at a firm in Bengaluru, rode to his office on a horse on his last working day, says ‘I’m an animal lover & wanted to promote the idea of veganism’. pic.twitter.com/uVGlAMz3jm
— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018
While some wrote, “Hello mr. animal lover, isn’t sitting on a horse & riding it cruelty on the animal ?!” others said, “Riding a horse to promote veganism? People can do anything to be in news.” Here are some of the other reactions the incident garnered:
Thank God I am an atheist! Here, I will ride on a horse back to show that I love animals. Look at this leather belt of mine. I even love the dead animals so I kept it as a memento.
— DHARMAATMA (@Dharmatma_Abhi) June 16, 2018
Riding a horse to promote veganism?
People can do anything to be in news.
— Swinckles (@Jinki_Boli) June 16, 2018
so called animal lover
horse,dog,monkey -stop cruelty.
chicken,fish- very delicious
— Sanjit Roy 🐦🐦 (@sanjitroy1984) June 16, 2018
hello mr. animal lover, isn’t sitting on a horse & riding it cruelty on the animal ?!#justasking
— The Legend (@TheLegendChap) June 16, 2018
