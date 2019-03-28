Who is farmers’ friend—BSY, HDK or earthworms? Bengaluru school trolled for asking bizarre question 

A school in Bengaluru is being trolled online after they asked a bizarre question to its class 8th students. Ahead of the election season, the school invited trouble when students were asked “who is a farmer’s friend” as a multiple choice question and they were to choose from between BS Yeddyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and earthworms.

However, vigilant netizens were quick to notice the goof-up in the exam paper and call out the school. Many tweeted the picture of the question paper and circled the odd question. “8th std question paper (Carmel School, R R Nagar, Bangalore) has one social question. Who is farmers’ friend? Answers: 1) Kumaraswamy 2) Earthworm 3) Yeddyurappa,” tweeted a user Narayana Prasad.

8th std question paper (Carmel School, R R Nagar, Bangalore) has one social question. Who is farmers’ friend? Answers:

1) Kumaraswamy

2) Earthworm

3) Yeddyurappa pic.twitter.com/DNOHduQA5V — Narayana Prasad (@NprasadIndia) March 27, 2019

Many others also trolled the school with some lauding the person behind the question.

In a way, this is truly educational! https://t.co/2qOPRrzGaj — abraham karimpanal (@abekarimpanal) March 28, 2019

Reminded of my Maths teacher who used to set questions like ‘Bill Gates went to buy a few apples….’ 🤣🤣 https://t.co/0xItsSwNJb — Ashwini (@iashcn) March 28, 2019

Any day Mr Earthworm gets my vote. https://t.co/ME2wWHJ8qF — Sunil Nair (@spuriousmallu) March 28, 2019

haha good one but shouldn’t the teacher be rewarded, instead of being fired? — Vishu Guttal (@vishuguttal) March 28, 2019