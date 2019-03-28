Toggle Menu
Who is farmers’ friend—BSY, HDK or earthworms? Bengaluru school trolled for asking bizarre question 

"8th std question paper (Carmel School, R R Nagar, Bangalore) has one social question. Who is farmers' friend? Answers: 1) Kumaraswamy 2) Earthworm 3) Yeddyurappa," tweeted a user Narayana Prasad.

Vigilant netizens were quick to notice the goof-up in the exam paper and call out the school. (Source: Twitter)

A school in Bengaluru is being trolled online after they asked a bizarre question to its class 8th students. Ahead of the election season, the school invited trouble when students were asked “who is a farmer’s friend” as a multiple choice question and they were to choose from between BS Yeddyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and earthworms.

However, vigilant netizens were quick to notice the goof-up in the exam paper and call out the school. Many tweeted the picture of the question paper and circled the odd question. “8th std question paper (Carmel School, R R Nagar, Bangalore) has one social question. Who is farmers’ friend? Answers: 1) Kumaraswamy 2) Earthworm 3) Yeddyurappa,” tweeted a user Narayana Prasad.

Many others also trolled the school with some lauding the person behind the question.

