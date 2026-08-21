Russian woman surprises house help with a birthday cake: ‘She’s never had one’

A video of a Russian woman in Bengaluru celebrating her house help’s birthday has touched thousands online after she discovered that the woman had never had a birthday cake before.
Yana shared the emotional moment on Instagram, showing how she and her family planned a simple surprise for the woman who works at their home.
In the video, Yana is seen opening a birthday cake she bought for their help. She explains that the woman had never celebrated her birthday with a cake, so the family decided to make the occasion special.
The surprise begins when Yana’s young daughter opened the door as the woman arrived. After greeting her, Yana appears with the cake, its candles already lit as the family sings “Happy Birthday” for her.
The woman smiles through tears as Yana hugs her, before leaning forward to blow out the candles. Yana’s daughter then joins in and gives her a warm hug. Soon after, the woman is seen taking a picture of the cake.
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The clip has since gone viral on Instagram, clocking more than seven million views and drawing an outpouring of affection from viewers.
“That really touched me too – those happy tears say everything. God bless people who choose kindness when they could easily choose power. The world needs more of that,” one user wrote.
“Sometimes it’s not the cake that matters but how much efforts someone puts into small things that matter,” another commented.
“Videos like these make me want to believe that universe is filled with more and more good people,” a third person said.
“I hope little acts of kindness like this never stop happening in the world,” another user added.