Russian woman surprises house help with a birthday cake: ‘She’s never had one’

The house help smiles through tears as Yana hugs her, before leaning forward to blow out the candles.

A video of a Russian woman in Bengaluru celebrating her house help’s birthday has touched thousands online after she discovered that the woman had never had a birthday cake before.

Yana shared the emotional moment on Instagram, showing how she and her family planned a simple surprise for the woman who works at their home.

In the video, Yana is seen opening a birthday cake she bought for their help. She explains that the woman had never celebrated her birthday with a cake, so the family decided to make the occasion special.

The surprise begins when Yana’s young daughter opened the door as the woman arrived. After greeting her, Yana appears with the cake, its candles already lit as the family sings “Happy Birthday” for her.