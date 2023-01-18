Bengaluru road named after social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy sparks chatter over spelling on signboard

Raja Ram Mohan Roy, a social reformer and one of the founders of the Brahmo Sabha in 1828, was an influential figure in politics, public administration, education and religion. He is also considered to be the ‘Father of Bengali Renaissance’ by many historians. However, a Bengaluru signboard named after the social reformer is facing the ire of netizens who have pointed out the inaccuracy in the way his name is written.

‘Rajaram Mohan Roy Road’, says the signboard in English, a photo of which was shared on Twitter. A man named Subrata Majumdar shared the photo and wrote, “Hello, #Bangalore . Just being ‘smart’ isn’t enough, being knowledgeable is more important. The gentleman was called Rammohan Roy – Raja was his title.” He was given the title Raja by Akbar II, the Mughal emperor.

Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also reacted to the tweet. He reported the photo of the signboard and said, “All these decades I thought he was Raja Rammohun Roy.” He called the civic authorities in Bengaluru to correct this “awful mistake”.

“Dada..he is known in Karnataka as Rajaram Mohan Roy..from our school days. Correction has to happen there first. Else people will wonder who this gent is!!” commented a user.

“Sir, that’s a very important road in Bangalore, the name has been Rajaram Mohan Roy Road since at least 50 years, none pointed out the error unfortunately,” said another. “Mohun or Mohan, what’s the difference? Isn’t his name a Bengali or Hindi name? It matters more how his name was written in native language than in English,” another netizen shared. “Many people are getting it wrong: He was Raja (King) Ram Mohan Roy. His name was not Rajaram,” posted another user.