scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

‘Are aliens coming?’: Bengaluru residents witness rare halo around the sun, photos go viral

Post the occurrence, many including actor Samyukta Hornad and Lok Sabha member P. C. Mohan took to Twitter to share pictures of the 'halo' while expressing amazement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2021 10:55:59 am
Bangalore, Bangalore halo, halo, Rainbow-Coloured Halo Around Sun, rare optical illusion, Samyukta Hornad, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news"A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now," wrote a user while sharing picture of the bright ring.

The residents of Bengaluru were in for a pleasant surprise when many of them witnessed a bright ring around the sun. The rare optical and atmospheric phenomenon known as ‘22 degree circular halo’ appeared for a few minutes on Monday morning.

Post the occurrence, many including actor Samyukta Hornad and Lok Sabha member from the Bangalore Central constituency P. C. Mohan, took to Twitter to share pictures of the ‘ring’ while expressing amazement. Soon the hashtag #Halo began trending as photos of the ‘bright ring’ flooded the microblogging website.

“A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true :) The phenomenon is called a halo and happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun,” wrote Hornad while sharing several pictures of the bright ring.

Here are some of the many pictures shared on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x