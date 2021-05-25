‘Are aliens coming?’: Bengaluru residents witness rare halo around the sun, photos go viral

"A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now," wrote a user while sharing picture of the bright ring.

The residents of Bengaluru were in for a pleasant surprise when many of them witnessed a bright ring around the sun. The rare optical and atmospheric phenomenon known as ‘22 degree circular halo’ appeared for a few minutes on Monday morning.

Post the occurrence, many including actor Samyukta Hornad and Lok Sabha member from the Bangalore Central constituency P. C. Mohan, took to Twitter to share pictures of the ‘ring’ while expressing amazement. Soon the hashtag #Halo began trending as photos of the ‘bright ring’ flooded the microblogging website.

The people in #Bengaluru witnessed a bright ring around the sun for a few minutes on Monday morning, a rare optical and atmospheric phenomenon called ‘22 degree circular halo’. @IndianExpress Express Photos by @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/rOxSIxfOaf — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) May 24, 2021

“A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true :) The phenomenon is called a halo and happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun,” wrote Hornad while sharing several pictures of the bright ring.

Here are some of the many pictures shared on Twitter.

Cirrus clouds causing a killer halo around the #Bangalore sun today pic.twitter.com/ONbeJTFKGe — Sandesh Anand (@JubbaOnJeans) May 24, 2021

This was taken by my daughter – Delisha from our terrace pic.twitter.com/qEufQ4OQT1 — Jayakar Rao 🇮🇳 (Wear Mask|Stay Safe) (@Jayakar_rao) May 24, 2021