Bengaluru resident’s tweet about garbage problem gets minister’s attention, he thanks her for raising issue

Social media seems to have bridged the gap between the government and citizens, with common man now increasingly reaching out to authorities to draw their attention to diverse issues. Recently, a woman from Bengaluru shared photos on Twitter to highlight the sorry state under a major flyover in the city.

The photos not only got the attention of the Netizens but also of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. He took necessary actions to get the garbage cleaned below the Dairy Circle flyover and shared the ‘before-and-after’ photos to let her know the issue had been addressed.

“Dear @Sushma_Kol, you had tweeted me a picture of Dairy Circle highlighting its condition. You might not have gotten an instant response on Twitter, but we responded on the ground. Thank you for alerting me,” the minister wrote.

Dear @Sushma_Kol, you had tweeted me a picture of Dairy Circle highlighting its condition. You might not have gotten an instant response on Twitter, but we responded on the ground. Thank you for alerting me. We keep track of your responses and work on them! pic.twitter.com/HmlZUM5u6C — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) July 31, 2018

The woman too thanked him and said it took a fairly long time to address the issue and suggested to set up a helpdesk to keep a tab on all complaints.

Thank you Sir. It took 2 yrs to do this. I hope you will take a report from BBMP helpdesk and do ageing analysis of pending complaints so that this does not happen again. Thank you so much — Sushmablr (@Sushma_Kol) July 31, 2018

The minister informed that her suggestion “will be taken” and reassured that they are working to make grievance redressal system better. “Yes, we are currently reviewing our existing grievance redressal mechanism and checking if we can put up a more proactive mechanism in place. Your suggestion will be taken.”

Your welcome. Yes, we are currently reviewing our existing grievance redressal mechanism and checking if we can put up a more proactive mechanism in place. Your suggestion will be taken. — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) July 31, 2018

Many lauded the minister and hoped similar actions will be taken on other issues as well.

