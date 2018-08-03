Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Bengaluru resident's tweet about garbage problem gets minister's attention, he thanks her for raising issue

Netizens were happy that finally, authorities took charge to address issues highlighted on social media. Others lauded the minister and hoped similar actions will be taken on other issues.

Published: August 3, 2018 11:37:34 am
bengaluru, bangalore garbage cleaning, karnataka garbage issue, minister cleans garbage tweet, g parameshwara, good news, india news, karnataka news, indian express Bengaluru develpoment minister thanked the citizen for drawing his attention to the problem. (Source: @DrParameshwara)
Social media seems to have bridged the gap between the government and citizens, with common man now increasingly reaching out to authorities to draw their attention to diverse issues. Recently, a woman from Bengaluru shared photos on Twitter to highlight the sorry state under a major flyover in the city.

The photos not only got the attention of the Netizens but also of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. He took necessary actions to get the garbage cleaned below the Dairy Circle flyover and shared the ‘before-and-after’ photos to let her know the issue had been addressed.

“Dear @Sushma_Kol, you had tweeted me a picture of Dairy Circle highlighting its condition. You might not have gotten an instant response on Twitter, but we responded on the ground. Thank you for alerting me,” the minister wrote.

The woman too thanked him and said it took a fairly long time to address the issue and suggested to set up a helpdesk to keep a tab on all complaints.

The minister informed that her suggestion “will be taken” and reassured that they are working to make grievance redressal system better. “Yes, we are currently reviewing our existing grievance redressal mechanism and checking if we can put up a more proactive mechanism in place. Your suggestion will be taken.”

Many lauded the minister and hoped similar actions will be taken on other issues as well.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

