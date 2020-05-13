Bengaluru resident shares her experience of Vande Bharat Mission in tweets

Air India’s evacuation flight for Bengaluru took off from London with 323 stranded Indians on board. (Source: @HCI_London/ Twitter) Air India’s evacuation flight for Bengaluru took off from London with 323 stranded Indians on board. (Source: @HCI_London/ Twitter)

A Bengaluru-bound passenger Meghana Manjunath, who returned from London on an Air India flight Monday narrated her experience in a series of tweets.

The 26-year-old said she was tweeting about her experience to help others plan their journey.

“Live tweeting on my journey from London to Bangalore on the first set of Air-India flights. This will just be me sharing my personal experience. If it can help someone else plan their journey then #VandeBharatMission and #nammabengalooru,” Manjunath said in a tweet.

Live tweeting my journey from London to Bangalore on the first set of @airindiain flights. This will just be me sharing my personal experience. If it can help someone else plan their journey then ???#VandeBharatMission #nammabengalooru — Meghana (@GoingMeghana) May 10, 2020

An Air India flight carrying 323 arrived from London in Bengaluru on Monday after a nearly two-hour delay, and a stopover in the national capital.

Manjunath said that all passengers were screened in London at the boarding gate and those who had any symptoms would be put in a quarantine facility in the UK.

“Those with fever will not be boarded. If you show any symptoms, you will be offload-ed and put into quarantine facilities in the UK, at your cost. Pls don’t fly if you have any symptoms,” she tweeted.

After she arrived at Bengaluru, she said that passengers were asked to exit an hour after landing. “Though the Boeing-777 aircraft landed at 4.41 a.m., she said passengers were asked to exit an hour after landing, in 2 rows at a time to maintain social distancing.”

Post landing:

1. Health check

2. Immigration

3. Baggage collection

4. Hotel booking#VandeBharathMission — Meghana (@GoingMeghana) May 11, 2020

An architecture student at the University of Sheffield, Manjunath was planning to return to India but had to put her plans on hold after all international flights into the country were suspended from March 23.

After entering the arrival terminal, she tweeted about health workers checked her body temperature, blood oxygen saturation and heart rate.

“Asymptomatic people were also stamped with quarantine facility,” she said in a tweet.

“Passengers were provided sandwiches and water while waiting for quarantine facility booking. All formalities were completed in 2 hours. We were also provided with three boxes of snacks for breakfast till reaching the hotel for quarantining,” she tweeted.

She also praised the handling of passengers at the Bengaluru airport after which they were taken in batches of 20 by bus to quarantine facilities. .

The passengers were given the option of choosing between three, five-star and budget hotels selected by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or the government quarantine centres, which are hostels.

In her case, after they reached the hotel, Manjunath said a swab test was conducted

“Day 1 swab test of nose and throat done at the hotel. It is not painful in any way, as I was scared into believing. Pax are being administered a daily health checkup- temperature, heart rate, symptom check at the hotel,” she wrote.

In the hotel, Meghana said meals and all other requested items were placed outside the door to avoid contact with staff.

Meals are placed outside our doors to avoid contact with staff. Towels, soap, coffee,tea, water bottles placed in corridor to pick up when reqd.

Extra masks, sanitiser stations in lobby.

NB: This is in 5* accommodation (YMMV) pic.twitter.com/H1iqs7Mmev — Meghana (@GoingMeghana) May 13, 2020

According to BBMP officials, nearly 7,000 rooms in 80 hotels across the city have been identified as quarantine centres.

A senior health official said,“ BBMP has identified 10 five-star hotels, 12 three-star and 50 budget hotels to quarantine all persons who will return from abroad.”

For five-star hotels, a person will be charged Rs 4,100, while a room in a three-star hotel will cost Rs 1,850 per person. Budget hotels will charge Rs 1,200 inclusive of three meals, tax and room rent.

“The passengers who are symptomatic on arrival will be tested and sent to designated hospitals for the treatment. Only those asymptomatic on arrival will be sent to hotels, ” the official said.

