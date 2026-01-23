‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst

What surprised Sharma even more was that this wasn’t a one-off incident. Sharma recalled meeting another Rapido rider earlier who also ran his own café.

google-preferred-btn
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flatIn the video, Sharma explains that the rider who dropped him off was anything but financially stressed

A Bengaluru man’s brief Instagram video has ignited a lively conversation about the city’s work culture, side hustles, and what “success” really looks like today.

Shared by Ankit Sharma, the clip captures his genuine shock after a routine Rapido bike taxi ride turned into an unexpected reality check. In the video, Sharma explains that the rider who dropped him off was anything but financially stressed.

Bengaluru is crazy… I was going in a Rapido, okay? And you know, that Rapido driver, he has a 2BHK flat, more than 80 lakh rupees. He is working in an international company as a quality analyst… and he is riding a Rapido,” he says, clearly stunned. The text on the screen summed up his feeling: “Bengaluru is crazy. I am not getting used to it.”

What surprised him even more was that this wasn’t a one-off incident. Sharma recalled meeting another Rapido rider earlier who also ran his own café. Curious, he asked them why they chose to do bike taxi rides despite being financially secure. Their answer was simple: “It’s fun”.

Watch the video:

Also Read | ‘Pretentious grind’: Bengaluru man spots Rapido rider listening to coding tutorial; viral post sparks debate

The video struck a chord with many viewers, particularly those who understand Bengaluru’s fast-moving economy and its growing culture of passion-driven side gigs. Several users pointed out that in the city, people often take on extra work not out of necessity, but because they enjoy it or see value in staying active.

One commenter shared, “Same I heard that the person we take vegetables and fruits said that he owns two houses which are given for rent… I was like what the f**k really.” Another joked, “That’s the reason they have flat… want to ride, enjoy, but not wanted to waste money on petrol.”

Some responses were playful too. “Brother, please become a Rapido driver for one day”, wrote one user, while another added a more controversial take, claiming that some riders even treat the app like a dating platform.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
DU convocation to be held on Feb 28, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan invited as chief guest
Jobs at risk, irreversible market loss if US tariffs continue: Textile exporters in missive to Vice President
raj thackeray eknath shinde sena
Blueprint to block BJP? Why MNS-Shinde Sena pact could echo in BMC
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement