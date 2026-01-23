‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst

In the video, Sharma explains that the rider who dropped him off was anything but financially stressed

A Bengaluru man’s brief Instagram video has ignited a lively conversation about the city’s work culture, side hustles, and what “success” really looks like today.

Shared by Ankit Sharma, the clip captures his genuine shock after a routine Rapido bike taxi ride turned into an unexpected reality check. In the video, Sharma explains that the rider who dropped him off was anything but financially stressed.

“Bengaluru is crazy… I was going in a Rapido, okay? And you know, that Rapido driver, he has a 2BHK flat, more than 80 lakh rupees. He is working in an international company as a quality analyst… and he is riding a Rapido,” he says, clearly stunned. The text on the screen summed up his feeling: “Bengaluru is crazy. I am not getting used to it.”