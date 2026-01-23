‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst

A Bengaluru man’s brief Instagram video has ignited a lively conversation about the city’s work culture, side hustles, and what “success” really looks like today.
Shared by Ankit Sharma, the clip captures his genuine shock after a routine Rapido bike taxi ride turned into an unexpected reality check. In the video, Sharma explains that the rider who dropped him off was anything but financially stressed.
“Bengaluru is crazy… I was going in a Rapido, okay? And you know, that Rapido driver, he has a 2BHK flat, more than 80 lakh rupees. He is working in an international company as a quality analyst… and he is riding a Rapido,” he says, clearly stunned. The text on the screen summed up his feeling: “Bengaluru is crazy. I am not getting used to it.”
What surprised him even more was that this wasn’t a one-off incident. Sharma recalled meeting another Rapido rider earlier who also ran his own café. Curious, he asked them why they chose to do bike taxi rides despite being financially secure. Their answer was simple: “It’s fun”.
The video struck a chord with many viewers, particularly those who understand Bengaluru’s fast-moving economy and its growing culture of passion-driven side gigs. Several users pointed out that in the city, people often take on extra work not out of necessity, but because they enjoy it or see value in staying active.
One commenter shared, “Same I heard that the person we take vegetables and fruits said that he owns two houses which are given for rent… I was like what the f**k really.” Another joked, “That’s the reason they have flat… want to ride, enjoy, but not wanted to waste money on petrol.”
Some responses were playful too. “Brother, please become a Rapido driver for one day”, wrote one user, while another added a more controversial take, claiming that some riders even treat the app like a dating platform.
