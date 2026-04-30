Bengaluru rain floods iconic Church Street bookstore; 5,000 books worth Rs 14 lakh destroyed

Torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday caused severe damage to a well-known bookstore on Church Street. The Bookworm took to Instagram to share visuals of the aftermath, showing its space inundated with rainwater and thousands of soaked books, some even floating.
“Due to Heavy rain in Bangalore we lost 4000 to 5000 books,” the store wrote, alongside images that captured the scale of the loss. One photo showed what appeared to be hailstones scattered across the ground outside, while others revealed the inside of the store, where water had overtaken shelves and stacks of books.
According to the Times of India, the books were worth Rs 14 lakh.
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The post drew an outpouring of concern and solidarity from readers online. Several Instagram users expressed ways to support the store. One of them urged the reading community to step in, writing, “Reading community- all of you who are commenting, if you buy one of the soiled book and bring another friend to buy another, not only they will recover from their loss, everyone who buys and reads them will also turn a little wiser. Books helps, a bit of soiled books will also help. Please help this bookstore!”
Others also chimed in with offers of help. “Please let me know if there anyway i can use my audience to help! Maybe we can donate whatever books we have to you!” one user wrote, while another suggested, “Oh NOOOOOO please let us know if we can do anything! A wet book fair sounds like a great idea in these circumstances.”
Drawing from past experiences, a user pointed out, “This happened to Kolkata’s College Street last year and they organised a “Wet Book Fair” where many people showed up to support. I visited this bookstore last year, and bought so many books! Let us know how the bookstagram community can help.”
The heavy rain affected several parts of Bengaluru. Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre showed that areas like Binnypet, Cottonpet, and Subhashnagar recorded close to 60 mm of rainfall. While the northern parts saw minimal showers, regions in the south, west, and east experienced heavy rain. HSR Layout logged 59 mm, Jayanagar around 35 mm, HAL Airport 28 mm, and Chamarajpet 58 mm of rainfall.
Officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited said they were assessing damage reported from different parts of the city.
Disclaimer: This report on the rain-induced damage at The Bookworm is for informational and educational purposes only; while it highlights community-led support efforts, readers should conduct their own due diligence before participating in unofficial donation drives or financial relief initiatives.