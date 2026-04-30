Bengaluru rain floods iconic Church Street bookstore; 5,000 books worth Rs 14 lakh destroyed

The Bookworm took to Instagram to share visuals of the aftermath, showing its space inundated with rainwater and thousands of soaked books, some even floating.

Torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday caused severe damage to a well-known bookstore on Church Street. The Bookworm took to Instagram to share visuals of the aftermath, showing its space inundated with rainwater and thousands of soaked books, some even floating.

“Due to Heavy rain in Bangalore we lost 4000 to 5000 books,” the store wrote, alongside images that captured the scale of the loss. One photo showed what appeared to be hailstones scattered across the ground outside, while others revealed the inside of the store, where water had overtaken shelves and stacks of books.

According to the Times of India, the books were worth Rs 14 lakh.