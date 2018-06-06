Bengaluru policewoman breastfeeds abandoned baby; Twitterati salute the ‘mother’

Bengaluru City Police’s Facebook and Twitter accounts also promptly appreciated Archana’s show of motherhood. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Bengaluru City Police’s Facebook and Twitter accounts also promptly appreciated Archana’s show of motherhood. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In an act of a sublime motherly love, a Bengaluru City policewoman breastfed an infant, who was found abandoned in the bushes recently. According to a report by The News Minute, police constable Archana, who had just recently given birth, took the baby and fed him, following which he let out a cry, which filled everyone at the station with joy. Her selfless act of love and protection has subsequently garnered praise on social media.

Bengaluru City Police’s Facebook and Twitter handles also promptly appreciated Archana’s selfless act. Reportedly, the newborn was found abandoned inside a plastic bag near a building in Doddathaguru’s Celebrity layout. The Electronics City police rescued the baby after being alerted. “It was devastating to see him abandoned like that. His umbilical cord was hanging around his neck and there was blood all over his body. The hospital had not even bothered to clean the baby,” assistant sub-inspector of police in Electronics City, R Nagesh, said.

Four police officials then took the baby to a nursing home, where he was treated for free. But it worried them that the baby, despite being in a safe environment and away from neonatal hazards, was quiet. Soon after, Archana took the baby aside and fed him, following which his shriek sent waves of comfort inside the station.

We salute our COP Smt. Archana, @BlrCityPolice ,for her kind motherhood affection of breastfeeding and rescuing an abandoned infant, while in her maternity. ಎರಡಕ್ಷರದ ಮಹಾ ಕಾವ್ಯ “ಅಮ್ಮ”

ಮೂರಕ್ಷರದ ಮಹಾ ಚೈತನ್ಯ “ಪೊಲೀಸ್” https://t.co/PF84tt91Yv pic.twitter.com/cwUA0dAuAm — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 6, 2018

Here are a few responses Archana’s act garnered on social media.

Salute for motherly policing ! — prabhas kumar (@prakumro) June 5, 2018

Great Lady , God Bless You. — Shrikale (@Shrikale1) June 5, 2018

Salute to the lady for taking care if baby — loveless.. (@SRelentlessly) June 5, 2018

She must be rewarded for her HUMANITY @MinistryWCD — Nagraj Thadur (@NThadur) June 6, 2018

I Salute this Woman Police Constable Archana for being humane and giving a new lease of life to the baby !!!! — anil bilgi (@anil_bilgi) June 6, 2018

Faith restored 👏 — Venkat Ramreddy (@Annakuprematho) June 6, 2018

Rewarded, absolutely! Kind hearted and being a mother at the time of need is commendable.Salute the mother in her and then the cop🙏🏼. — Sukumar Thiagarajan (@SukumarThiagar3) June 6, 2018

True heroine. Best of humanity. — chiranjeeb ghosh (@chiranjeebghosh) June 6, 2018

Such selfless acts boost public confidence that police are for protecting us. Salute Archana mom — Gopinath C K (@GopinathCK2) June 6, 2018

Heartwarming, isn’t it?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd