A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the ‘expense’ is sparking a debate

The now-viral video begins with a text overlay stating, "How much I pay nannies in Bengaluru to raise 2 boys, 3 and 4 years old."

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 03:55 PM IST
According to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per monthAccording to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month (Representational image/Pexels)
Living in Bengaluru, the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, while balancing careers and childcare, can be overwhelming for working couples. A recent Instagram video highlighted this challenge, detailing the cost of raising young children in the city.

In the video, Parveen Choudhury explains that she hired two nannies to manage her household and support her children's growth. Further, she shares the monthly breakdown of the expenses involved.

She works 11 hours a day, takes care of cooking and cleaning, and stays overnight when required. A second nanny, paid Rs 14,000 per month, serves as a backup helper. She steps in whenever the primary nanny is on leave or unavailable.

She says her children now have two women who make them feel safe, secure, and loved.

“I get to travel solo, stay at home, and work. They have enabled me to work, travel, and care for my kids even when I myself may fall short,” she adds.

In the caption, she clarifies that she does not view the arrangement as a “transaction.” Instead, she describes the nannies as an extension of her family, calling them as “two loving aunts” in her children’s lives.

Also Read | 30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old Pice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood

The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “I am literally surviving because of my 2 househelps. Being a working mother its hard to keep behind your child with nanny but it also can teach your child to be independent faster,” a user wrote.

“Ladies when you can afford it don’t think twice.. Don’t let anyone even emotionally blackmail you saying your ignoring the kids bla bla.. If you can afford the extra help – go for it.. A tired, frustrated mom is not what your kids deserve,” another user commented. “They are triggered to see a mother is acting just like a male parent,” a third user reacted.

 

