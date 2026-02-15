A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the ‘expense’ is sparking a debate

Living in Bengaluru, the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, while balancing careers and childcare, can be overwhelming for working couples. A recent Instagram video highlighted this challenge, detailing the cost of raising young children in the city.

The now-viral video begins with a text overlay stating, “How much I pay nannies in Bengaluru to raise 2 boys, 3 and 4 years old.” In the video, Parveen Choudhury explains that she hired two nannies to manage her household and support her children’s growth. Further, she shares the monthly breakdown of the expenses involved.

She works 11 hours a day, takes care of cooking and cleaning, and stays overnight when required. A second nanny, paid Rs 14,000 per month, serves as a backup helper. She steps in whenever the primary nanny is on leave or unavailable.