Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train

Despite regular announcements and warnings, Bengaluru’s Metro system has seen a sharp rise in commuter misconduct over the last year. Data from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) shows that more than 1 lakh rule-breaking instances were recorded, highlighting how everyday travel etiquette continues to be a challenge on the city’s trains.
Noise-related issues topped the list, with 57,538 cases booked against passengers for playing music or videos aloud on their phones without using headphones. Another major concern was the misuse of reserved seating; 37,038 incidents were reported where commuters refused to vacate seats meant for pregnant women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. In addition, officials logged 1,907 cases of people eating inside Metro coaches and 1,677 cases involving passengers chewing gutka or paan during their journey.
Metro authorities say such behaviour not only disturbs fellow passengers but also shows disregard for shared public spaces. In response, BMRCL has rolled out a focused ‘Metro Etiquette’ campaign aimed at improving commuter behaviour. As part of this initiative, two home guards have been deployed in every Metro train to caution offenders and spread awareness about acceptable conduct.
ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಪಾಲಿಸಲು ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಆರ್.ಸಿ.ಎಲ್ ವಿಶೇಷ ಜಾಗೃತಿ ಅಭಿಯಾನ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ವಿವರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯನ್ನು ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ.
BMRCL Launches Special Drive Promote Commuter Etiquette , for further details please go through media release. pic.twitter.com/jPbVmUImjN
— ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) January 31, 2026
According to News18, officials have made it clear that warnings are only the first step. Repeated violations will attract penalties under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. Authorities stressed that Metro trains are public property and passengers have a responsibility to ensure their actions do not inconvenience others. Commuters have been advised to give up seats to those who need them, avoid loud conversations or mobile audio, and keep the trains clean.
The move has triggered plenty of discussion online. One user commented, “Appreciate this initiative. However, the focus of this drive is only within the train and not about grave concerns from the metro platforms. The most basic, urgent & important etiquette that you should be driving is to ensure people follow the queue while boarding the train.” Another suggested stronger enforcement, saying, “Every train should have Marshalls to catch even more such people.” A third added, “Etiquette Posters need to be Displayed via Billboards at Stations and Trains too.”
