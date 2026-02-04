Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train

Despite regular announcements and warnings, Bengaluru’s Metro system has seen a sharp rise in commuter misconduct over the last year. Data from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) shows that more than 1 lakh rule-breaking instances were recorded, highlighting how everyday travel etiquette continues to be a challenge on the city’s trains.

Noise-related issues topped the list, with 57,538 cases booked against passengers for playing music or videos aloud on their phones without using headphones. Another major concern was the misuse of reserved seating; 37,038 incidents were reported where commuters refused to vacate seats meant for pregnant women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. In addition, officials logged 1,907 cases of people eating inside Metro coaches and 1,677 cases involving passengers chewing gutka or paan during their journey.