A man’s unusual query to Bengaluru Police after Section 144 was imposed gets laughs

As many were bothered that the imposition of Section 144 would affect the protest march, one man was most concerned if he would find booze. (Express photo by Ralph Alex Arakal) As many were bothered that the imposition of Section 144 would affect the protest march, one man was most concerned if he would find booze. (Express photo by Ralph Alex Arakal)

On Wednesday, a day ahead of protests across the nation against the Citizenship (Amended) Act (CAA), Bengaluru Police took to Twitter to announce that Section 144 of CrPC was being imposed in the city for three days. Though it wasn’t very effective, as hundreds defied the order in the capital of Karnataka, one man’s unusual query in response to the tweet got a lot of laughs.

“Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don’t be in panic,” the police tweeted from its official handle. (Here’s our explainer on what Section 144 is)

Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don’t be in panic. @CPBlr — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 18, 2019

While most replies were related to the planned marches, and people arguing against the stoppage of peaceful protests, one man replied to the tweet with an unusual query: “Will it be a dry day tomorrow?”

Will it be a dry day tomorrow? 🤔 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

His tweet had many laughing, but the police also chose to reply to his query saying. “Everything will run normal.”

Here’s how he responded:

Thank you Saaaar, you made my day. 💐 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

The tweet caught the attention of many online :

Give this man a medal.🏅 https://t.co/RWlWq5oDfP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 18, 2019

😂😂😂 right!! That’s the first thing in mind https://t.co/LPWHxgs6Cp — ದರ್ಶನ್ ಜೆ. ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ (@darshanjshetty) December 18, 2019

Souvik settings priorities right 😂 https://t.co/zwwqA7pS6K — Mayur Nagpal (@mayurnaldo) December 19, 2019

Now, somebody had to ask the right questions 😂 https://t.co/EICKbqx9ED — Eashwar Mathur (@EashwarMathur) December 19, 2019

Legend. 😅 — Silly Wonka (@Rumpelstilt5kin) December 18, 2019

What Bengali thinks today, India will think tomorrow. — Samurai Wala Jack (@NastikEngineer) December 18, 2019

Cheers guru… Devaru nimage channagi itirali….😂😆😂 pic.twitter.com/hVWuehpJQZ — Santosh Raju 🇮🇳⚡ (@Santoshraju49) December 20, 2019

Corrected: everything will rum normal 😀😀 — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) December 18, 2019

A true legend and a true monk — Venkatanarayanan K (@venkat_narayan) December 19, 2019

Our local hero – a concerned citizen asking the important question. — PowerPoint Baba (@pptbaba) December 19, 2019

Author and historian Ramachandra Guha, Congress MLA from Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad, students from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), National Law School of India University (NLSIU), other prominent private colleges in the city, students representing political organisations,and others were among those who turned up for the protests.

The Karnataka High Court Friday criticised the Karnataka state government for imposing Section 144 in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, and said it will check the legality of the prohibitory orders implemented from December 19 to 21.

“Are you (state) going to ban each and every protest. How can you cancel permission previously granted following due course of process?” Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said while hearing a clutch of petitions against the security clampdown.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd