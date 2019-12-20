Follow Us:
A man’s unusual query to Bengaluru Police after Section 144 was imposed gets laughs

The man's query over prohibitory orders being imposed, and the response by the police, were widely shared.

Published: December 20, 2019 2:21:09 pm
caa protest, bengaluru caa protest, bengaluru section 144 imposed, bengaluru city police, bengaluru dry day sec 144, funny tweet bengaluru police, viral news, indian express As many were bothered that the imposition of Section 144 would affect the protest march, one man was most concerned if he would find booze. (Express photo by Ralph Alex Arakal)

On Wednesday, a day ahead of protests across the nation against the Citizenship (Amended) Act (CAA), Bengaluru Police took to Twitter to announce that Section 144 of CrPC was being imposed in the city for three days. Though it wasn’t very effective, as hundreds defied the order in the capital of Karnataka, one man’s unusual query in response to the tweet got a lot of laughs.

“Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don’t be in panic,” the police tweeted from its official handle. (Here’s our explainer on what Section 144 is)

While most replies were related to the planned marches, and people arguing against the stoppage of peaceful protests, one man replied to the tweet with an unusual query: “Will it be a dry day tomorrow?”

His tweet had many laughing, but the police also chose to reply to his query saying. “Everything will run normal.”

Here’s how he responded:

The tweet caught the attention of many online :

Author and historian Ramachandra Guha, Congress MLA from Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad, students from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), National Law School of India University (NLSIU), other prominent private colleges in the city, students representing political organisations,and others were among those who turned up for the protests.

The Karnataka High Court Friday criticised the Karnataka state government for imposing Section 144 in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, and said it will check the legality of the prohibitory orders implemented from December 19 to 21.

“Are you (state) going to ban each and every protest. How can you cancel permission previously granted following due course of process?” Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said while hearing a clutch of petitions against the security clampdown.

