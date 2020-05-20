After Bengaluru hears a loud sound, netizens speculate with memes

The loud sound was heard at around 1:20 pm in the afternoon and soon social media was abuzz. (@Memedoctor11/ Twitter) The loud sound was heard at around 1:20 pm in the afternoon and soon social media was abuzz. (@Memedoctor11/ Twitter)

The city of Bengaluru was abuzz over a loud sound that was heard over a large area and prompting speculation on social media. Authorities quickly stepped in to reassure people there was nothing to worry about and investigations were underway. However, after the initial panic passed there were plenty of memes and jokes on Twitter, with #Bangalore dominating trends on the platform.

Residents across the city – that is still under lockdown – took to social media to try find the cause of the loud sound, with many reaching out to the Bengaluru City Police. While some said they felt tremor-like vibrations, others said it could be a ‘sonic boom’ created by a fighter aircraft that was reportedly seen flying above the city. The Indian Air Force did not confirm this theory.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre ruled out an earthquake, and the city’s police commissioner said there are looking into the matter.

#Bangalore #earthquake #sonicboom here’s a recording of the sound if it helps anyone analyze the sound to ascertain what the source was: pic.twitter.com/q78Xu4Rb0E — Nihar Pradhan (@NiharPradhaan) May 20, 2020

So after the initial worry, plenty of jokes flooded social media. People blamed it on factors like an alien invasion and even someone’s stomach growling. India’s current favourite comedian Danish Sait also quickly jumped in :

BREAKING: Sources Say The Bangalore Sonic Boom Was A Stomach Growl Reminding You To Have Lunch — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 20, 2020

That sound you heard? Don’t worry, it was just #2020 burping after eating up almost half of the year. #Bangalore — Silly Stree 🧞‍♀️ (@23khyati) May 20, 2020

People coming out of houses due to that blast sound in Bangalore 😂 #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TJiyMyqGw7 — Meme_doctor (@Memedoctor11) May 20, 2020

It wasn’t an earthquake so why is it? IT’S THE ALIENS!! pic.twitter.com/EU8ay47NLb — Ishita Anand 🇮🇳 (@IshitaAnand18) May 20, 2020

After hearing a massive sound in #Bangalore when you realize that there are many issues such as corona, earthquake, cyclone, aliens you have to tackle. pic.twitter.com/kdVh2eCbDO — Shubham Bhatt (@SarcasticBhatt) May 20, 2020

The noise was heard in Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, HAL, Kammanahalli, Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Koramangala, Hosur Road, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield, and HSR Layout.

