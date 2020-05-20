Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
After Bengaluru hears a loud sound, netizens speculate with memes

Residents across the city – that is still under lockdown – took to social media to try find the cause of the loud sound, with many reaching out to the Bengaluru City Police.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2020 4:19:37 pm
bengaluru loud sound, bengaluru boom sound, bengaluru explosion sound, sonic boom bangalore, bangalore loud sound memes, bangalore sonic boom jokes, funny news, bengaluru news, indian express The loud sound was heard at around 1:20 pm in the afternoon and soon social media was abuzz. (@Memedoctor11/ Twitter)

The city of Bengaluru was abuzz over a loud sound that was heard over a large area and prompting speculation on social media. Authorities quickly stepped in to reassure people there was nothing to worry about and investigations were underway. However, after the initial panic passed there were plenty of memes and jokes on Twitter, with #Bangalore dominating trends on the platform.

Residents across the city – that is still under lockdown – took to social media to try find the cause of the loud sound, with many reaching out to the Bengaluru City Police. While some said they felt tremor-like vibrations, others said it could be a ‘sonic boom’ created by a fighter aircraft that was reportedly seen flying above the city. The Indian Air Force did not confirm this theory.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre ruled out an earthquake, and the city’s police commissioner said there are looking into the matter.

So after the initial worry, plenty of jokes flooded social media. People blamed it on factors like an alien invasion and even someone’s stomach growling. India’s current favourite comedian Danish Sait also quickly jumped in :

The noise was heard in Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, HAL, Kammanahalli, Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Koramangala, Hosur Road, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield, and HSR Layout.

