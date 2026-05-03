Rain, traffic, and taxes: Bengaluru woman’s viral video reveals the ‘complete mess’ of IT life in Electronic City

A video by a Bengaluru woman highlighting the daily grind of commuting to Electronic City, especially during the rains, is resonating widely on social media. Shared on Instagram by Kavya Gowda, the clip sheds light on the less glamorous side of working in the city’s IT hub.
In the video, Gowda points out the disconnect between perception and reality. “Do you know what? Everyone says IT life is cool, but no one talks about these struggles. When it rains, Electronic City becomes a complete mess. You can’t find an auto, cabs get cancelled, and the roads are fully jammed with traffic. I got completely drenched. The roads are terrible, and drainage water spills onto the road, making it literally impossible to walk,” she said.
She also spoke about the chaos beyond road traffic, calling out the overcrowded metro system. “While traffic is one side of the story, the metro is on another level of crowded. It’s a real struggle just to get inside. Even with all these hardships, the metro fares keep increasing. There’s a train to Electronic City every 15 to 20 minutes; if you miss one, you’re stuck,” Gowda added.
Questioning the idealised image of corporate life, she said, “IT life isn’t just about air-conditioned offices; these struggles are also part of the story, aren’t they? And on top of all this, there are so many taxes, this tax, that tax, we have to pay for everything. Who’s going to hold them accountable for all this?”
She captioned the post, “IT life vs Reality. Rain + traffic + rush = full struggle.”
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The video struck a chord with many viewers, who flooded the comments with similar experiences. “I feel it is a trap to live in metro cities in India,” one user wrote, while another said, “IT life is all that.. I have seen this day and stay like this.” A third comment offered a slightly different take: “People don’t have patience they run out once the rain stops… In benguluru rain water will drain with 2 hours it doesn’t stay on the road one week.”
Disclaimer: This story reflects social media perspectives on urban commuting and is intended for informational purposes. The claims regarding infrastructure and services have not been independently verified.