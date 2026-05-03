Rain, traffic, and taxes: Bengaluru woman’s viral video reveals the ‘complete mess’ of IT life in Electronic City

A video by a Bengaluru woman highlighting the daily grind of commuting to Electronic City, especially during the rains, is resonating widely on social media. Shared on Instagram by Kavya Gowda, the clip sheds light on the less glamorous side of working in the city’s IT hub.

In the video, Gowda points out the disconnect between perception and reality. “Do you know what? Everyone says IT life is cool, but no one talks about these struggles. When it rains, Electronic City becomes a complete mess. You can’t find an auto, cabs get cancelled, and the roads are fully jammed with traffic. I got completely drenched. The roads are terrible, and drainage water spills onto the road, making it literally impossible to walk,” she said.