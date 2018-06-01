Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
This ‘inverted’ Bengaluru billboard shows why you should NOT mess with an advertising agency

Inverted advertisements are often used to set off an alarm, but this ad agency's reason to flip the poster will blow your mind. Check out what this billboard spotted at Bengaluru's Residency Road said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 8:45:15 pm
inverted ads, non payment ad gency protest, powerful advertisement, unusual advertisement, funny news, odd news, bengaluru news, viral news, indian express The photo of the inverted billboard soon went viral and Tweeple supported the agency for their creative way to launch a protest. (Source: @alokpi/ Twitter)
There are many jokes in the advertising industry about what the client wants and how much they actually want to pay to make their dream project come to reality. What’s more, the “expectations vs reality” images have often created quite a buzz. However, what one Twitter user spotted in Bengaluru surely takes the cake. Alok Kumar saw a huge billboard on the road with an inverted advertisement, but what stunned him was the message on it.

Inverted advertisements are often used to set off an alarm, but this ad agency’s reason to flip the poster will blow your mind. “This display is inverted due to non-payment from the company’s agent,” the message from the advertisers on an ad for a mobile company at Bengaluru’s Residency Road read. Their quirky way to launch a protest grabbed many eyeballs and Kumar’s tweet soon went viral.

Well, let this be a fair warning to not mess with creative minds. Take a look at the billboard here:

Tweeple couldn’t stop laughing about how “brilliant” and “innovative” the revenge was. While one argued, “There is no such thing as bad publicity,” another user thought it was a “good way to receive payment”. Twitterati lauded the agency and its creative head for their unique protest.

What do you think about this advertisement? Tell us in comments below.

