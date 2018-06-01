This ‘inverted’ Bengaluru billboard shows why you should NOT mess with an advertising agency

The photo of the inverted billboard soon went viral and Tweeple supported the agency for their creative way to launch a protest. (Source: @alokpi/ Twitter) The photo of the inverted billboard soon went viral and Tweeple supported the agency for their creative way to launch a protest. (Source: @alokpi/ Twitter)

There are many jokes in the advertising industry about what the client wants and how much they actually want to pay to make their dream project come to reality. What’s more, the “expectations vs reality” images have often created quite a buzz. However, what one Twitter user spotted in Bengaluru surely takes the cake. Alok Kumar saw a huge billboard on the road with an inverted advertisement, but what stunned him was the message on it.

Inverted advertisements are often used to set off an alarm, but this ad agency’s reason to flip the poster will blow your mind. “This display is inverted due to non-payment from the company’s agent,” the message from the advertisers on an ad for a mobile company at Bengaluru’s Residency Road read. Their quirky way to launch a protest grabbed many eyeballs and Kumar’s tweet soon went viral.

Well, let this be a fair warning to not mess with creative minds. Take a look at the billboard here:

Tweeple couldn’t stop laughing about how “brilliant” and “innovative” the revenge was. While one argued, “There is no such thing as bad publicity,” another user thought it was a “good way to receive payment”. Twitterati lauded the agency and its creative head for their unique protest.

Oh this will set a trend…architects,contractors, househelps…many can put these up!Flex manufacturers will have a ball… — chitra vishwanath (@chitrav) May 30, 2018

Good way to receive payment — Kiran M (@kiranmsj) May 31, 2018

How i wish this can be done to politicians for non performance. — Bangalori 🇮🇳 (@mojav69) May 31, 2018

Name and shame..good one! — Amartweets (@AmarBantwal) May 30, 2018

There is no such thing as bad publicity. — Nagendra Rao (@nagendra_rao) May 31, 2018

@SamsungMobileIN must hire this guy.. quite creative 😂😂 — Brain Humor Rage (@WinAaYak) May 30, 2018

this is genius — Anuradha Santhanam (@anumccartney) May 30, 2018

Woww.. that’s a strong message! — harini agaram (@AgaramHarini) May 30, 2018

Haha don’t mess with the creative types! — Sapna Katti (@dreamysap) May 30, 2018

a very unique and creative way it is — ns_rajul (@ns_rajul) May 30, 2018

This explains a lot. Was wondering about this coolness inverted since yesterday pic.twitter.com/ZKKkTVIc7I — Oreejit (@Oreejit_G) May 30, 2018

Awesome creativity — I Am V (@notthatswamy) May 30, 2018

What do you think about this advertisement?

