This 22-year-old Bengaluru intern survives on just Rs 18,000 a month; here’s her exact budget breakdown

In a social media landscape where luxury and high spending often define what a “good life” looks like, a young professional’s simple and practical approach is striking a chord online. Bengaluru may be known for its fast pace and high cost of living, but a 22-year-old intern is showing that getting by doesn’t always require a hefty paycheck.

Amy Arora, a software development engineering (SDE) intern, has gone viral after sharing how she manages her monthly expenses within Rs 18,000. In an Instagram video, she walked viewers through her budget, detailing how she covers necessities while still leaving room for small comforts.

Currently living in a paying guest (PG) setup, Arora spends around Rs 7,200 on rent – her biggest expense. Choosing a PG helps her avoid the significantly higher costs of renting a flat on her own. For food, she relies on a mess service, keeping her monthly spending to about Rs 3,600.

Her commute is limited since she only travels to the office twice a week, bringing her transportation costs to roughly Rs 1,600 a month. Despite sticking to a tight budget, she doesn’t completely cut out personal spending. She allocates Rs 2,000 for dining out or ordering in, another Rs 2,000 for online purchases, and around Rs 1,500 for shopping and miscellaneous needs.

When it comes to leisure, she keeps things smart. Activities like pizza-making workshops are often done through collaborations, allowing her to enjoy experiences without spending extra.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Arora💛 (@amyaroraa)

Her breakdown has resonated widely, with many users calling it realistic and achievable. Several pointed out that living in a PG and opting for a mess service makes a noticeable difference in managing costs.

One user shared, “Back in the days when I was in Bengaluru, people didn’t believe when I used to say that my monthly expenses in BLR is roughly 20000.”

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Another wrote, “Finally someone online who lives on reasonable expense.” A third person commented, “As a 22 year old, that’s crazy budgeting. Need lot of will to control your expenses especially in today’s time where social life is not just luxury but a necessity. Proud of You Buddy.”

A fourth individual sarcastically added, “Not her total expense being my monthly rent.”

Disclaimer: This article provides a factual breakdown of a personal budget and does not constitute professional financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary; please consult with a qualified professional or SEBI-registered advisor before making significant changes to your financial planning or lifestyle expenses.