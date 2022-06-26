scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Bengaluru IKEA store trends on Twitter after pictures of queues go viral

Videos and photographs documenting long queues at IKEA have flooded social media platforms. Memes poking fun at the crowd have also generated quite a buzz.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 5:46:43 pm
IKEA, Bangalore IKEA, IKEA at Bangalore, queue at IKEA, crowd at IKEA, Bangalore, indian expressThe footfall increased over the weekend as residents found time to explore and shop at the newly opened store.

Bengaluru residents have not been able to keep calm ever since Swedish home furnishing brand IKEA opened its first store in the Nagasandra area of the IT capital. The store has witnessed overwhelming response from citizens, resulting in long, meandering queues.

The footfall increased over the weekend as residents found time to explore and shop at the newly opened store. The waiting time at the store spiked to three hours Saturday and the official Twitter account of IKEA confirmed the same. “Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online.”

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a clip and wrote, “It’s not MLAs queuing in Maharashtra to form government, It’s not an immigration queue to enter our country, It’s not a vaccination queue to avoid Covid wave, It’s not pilgrims queueing in Tirupati for darshan, It’s the opening of IKEA store in Bangalore!”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated IKEA’s Nagasandra store Wednesday. Spread over 4.6 lakh sq ft, the store is the largest IKEA outlet in the country and is located close to the Nagasandra station of Bengaluru Namma metro.

The Bengaluru IKEA store is the Swedish brand’s third outlet in India after the ones in Hyderabad and Mumbai. A company statement claims that the Bengaluru store features “over 7,000 affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products along with inspiring home sets to instill creative ideas to decorate your home.”

