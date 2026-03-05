‘Bengaluru doesn’t know how to celebrate festivals’: X user calls city ‘boring’ for lack of Holi celebrations, sparks fierce debate

Festivals in India are often deeply tied to specific regions. While occasions like Christmas and Eid are widely observed across the country, many others carry stronger cultural roots in particular states.
Festivals such as Diwali and Holi tend to have greater cultural prominence in North India, while celebrations like Onam and Pongal are more closely associated with the southern states. Similarly, Chhath holds immense significance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Because of these regional differences, discussions about how festivals are celebrated often emerge when people move away from their home states and notice a change in the festive atmosphere.
A similar conversation unfolded online during Holi this year after a post on X about Bengaluru’s muted celebrations went viral. The post sparked a broader debate about cultural differences, migration, and how traditions evolve in a city with people from diverse backgrounds.
The discussion began when X user Vanshita shared her observation about the city on Holi afternoon. “Bangalore doesn’t know how to celebrate festivals,” she wrote, expressing surprise at the quiet streets. “I stepped out now at 1 pm and don’t see a single person in Holi rang? No kids throwing balloons? Not even colours by the roadside. Why is this city so boring,” she added.
Her post quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of reactions and more than a million views. Many users responded by pointing out that Holi has historically not been a major festival in much of South India, which could explain the relatively subdued scenes in Bengaluru.
One user wrote, “Frankly Holi has lost much of its charm in most of the country. Yes, there are pockets, but it’s mostly closed societies or aprties. Not like the yesteryears where it was truly fun and enjoyable.”
Another person added, “with all due respect, Holi was never a thing for us south indians. Its like asking why does north india never celebrate varamahalakshmi vrutha.”
A third user commented, “This is called being culturally unaware. Ppl from.north think what they celebrate should be celebrated by everyone. Do North Indians celebrate Ugadi, Varamahalakshmi, etc? Every region has its own festivals. Holi, not for the folks from here.”
Others offered different reasons for the quieter celebrations. One individual said, “Major culprit are the corporate companies who didn’t give the holiday for such a major festival like Holi. Most of my friends in Bangalore were working today.”
Another user pointed out that the nature of the celebration in the city has gradually evolved. “Holi traditionally wasn’t a big festival in South India. Most of the celebrations you see now are because North Indians brought the colours with them. Slowly the city is learning to celebrate together.”