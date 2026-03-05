‘Bengaluru doesn’t know how to celebrate festivals’: X user calls city ‘boring’ for lack of Holi celebrations, sparks fierce debate

The post quickly gained traction, many users responded by pointing out that Holi has historically not been a major festival in much of South India

Festivals in India are often deeply tied to specific regions. While occasions like Christmas and Eid are widely observed across the country, many others carry stronger cultural roots in particular states.

Festivals such as Diwali and Holi tend to have greater cultural prominence in North India, while celebrations like Onam and Pongal are more closely associated with the southern states. Similarly, Chhath holds immense significance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Because of these regional differences, discussions about how festivals are celebrated often emerge when people move away from their home states and notice a change in the festive atmosphere.

A similar conversation unfolded online during Holi this year after a post on X about Bengaluru’s muted celebrations went viral. The post sparked a broader debate about cultural differences, migration, and how traditions evolve in a city with people from diverse backgrounds.