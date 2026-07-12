Bengaluru delivery agent arrested for forcibly entering flat and sexually harassing woman

The woman alleged that after using the washroom, the delivery agent exposed his private parts to her (Photo: Unsplash)

The Bengaluru police have arrested a Flipkart delivery agent for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and exposing himself after she repeatedly refused to let him enter.

The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, was taken into custody after the woman filed a police complaint, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The incident came to light after the woman shared a video alleging that the delivery agent entered her flat without permission despite her repeatedly telling him not to. According to her, the delivery agent had arrived to deliver a parcel and requested permission to use her toilet. In the now-viral video, she politely refused several times, explaining that she did not allow strangers inside her home, and suggested that he ask her male neighbours instead.