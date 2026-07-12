Bengaluru delivery agent arrested for forcibly entering flat and sexually harassing woman

The Bengaluru police have arrested a Flipkart delivery agent for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and exposing himself after she repeatedly refused to let him enter.
The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, was taken into custody after the woman filed a police complaint, accusing him of sexual harassment.
The incident came to light after the woman shared a video alleging that the delivery agent entered her flat without permission despite her repeatedly telling him not to. According to her, the delivery agent had arrived to deliver a parcel and requested permission to use her toilet. In the now-viral video, she politely refused several times, explaining that she did not allow strangers inside her home, and suggested that he ask her male neighbours instead.
“I politely refused multiple times and clearly told him that I do not allow strangers inside my flat. I even suggested that he ask the male neighbours next door since it was an emergency. Despite my repeated refusals, he removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission,” she wrote in her post.
The woman alleged that after using the washroom, the delivery agent exposed his private parts to her.
“I felt completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, ‘NO!’ That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home,” she said.
Describing the incident, the woman said she feared for her safety and kept her phone camera recording throughout the encounter. She also left the main door open and stood near the entrance so that she could run outside and seek help if needed.
“I was terrified. Fearing for my safety, I kept my phone camera on, left my main door open, and stood near the entrance because I was afraid that if anything happened, I could run outside for help. Every day we hear about rape crimes against women,” she wrote.
She added that the incident left her traumatised and feeling unsafe in her own home.
Following the woman’s social media post, the Bengaluru police took note of the allegations and contacted her for further details. She subsequently filed a formal complaint at a police station.
Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under charges of sexual harassment, insulting modesty, and house trespass. The accused was later arrested, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
आजकल बड़े शहरों में भी महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं हैं !
बैंगलोर में रहने वाली Nilofer Fatima ने Flipkart से कुछ सामान ऑर्डर किया था ,
डिलीवरी बॉय सामान देने के बाद इनसे बोला कि मैडम आपका वॉशरूम इस्तेमाल कर सकता हूं , फ्लैट पर अकेले होने की वजह से इन्होंने मना कर दिया,
लेकिन वो… pic.twitter.com/nrgwgvU8DG
— Prem Bhardwaj (@premkumarcbn01) July 11, 2026
The incident quickly gained traction on social media, sparking outrage against the delivery agent. “Strict and exemplary punishment should be given to him immediately. It’s high time we make examples out of these criminals so women can feel safe. No leniency whatsoever,” a user wrote.
“What kind of society are we living in? How dare a delivery agent behave in such a filthy way?” another user commented. “What a terrible situation! It’s unbelievable the level of disrespect. We hope that the measures taken will be harsh and swift,” a third user reacted.