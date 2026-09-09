Bengaluru’s first-ever ‘Bridgerton Ball’ goes viral; netizens aren’t impressed

Bengaluru swapped its usual pub nights for an evening straight out of the world of Bridgerton, as the city hosted its first-ever period drama-inspired ball. The event brought together guests in elaborate outfits, candlelit settings and ballroom dances, recreating the grandeur of the Regency era of Britain.
Organised by Together Social Club, the event was called the ‘Lady Whistledown Affair’ and featured everything from dance cards and photo booths to candlelit dinners and ballroom dancing.
Videos from the evening were shared on Instagram by Together, a social club known for organising themed gatherings across Indian cities.
Sharing a glimpse of the event, the organisers wrote: “And just like that, Bangalore had its first Bridgerton Ball. An evening of elegance, romance, and a little bit of scandal.”
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The event, however, received a mixed response after the video was reposted on X. Some users poked fun at the costumes and the overall presentation.
“What is that first creature wearing? He looks like he nicked the costume from Beauty and the Beast,” one user wrote.
“At least they should have chosen a better lighting setup…it looks like a Karan Johar’s recreation of Bridgerton,” another commented.
“Someone said, ‘and then they go back to their PG in konanakunte’, a third user added.
Bridgerton is a Netflix period drama based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. Set among the aristocratic families of Regency-era London, the series follows their romances, rivalries and social lives. It has become particularly popular for its lavish balls, elaborate costumes and modern spin on traditional Regency society.
Fashion is one of the show’s biggest attractions, with its characters often seen in ornate gowns, corsets, gloves, intricate embroidery, bright colours and statement jewellery.
That aesthetic was clearly reflected at the Bengaluru event. Couples dressed up for the occasion and took to the dance floor for ballroom routines, including the waltz. Women arrived in colourful ball gowns, often paired with elbow-length gloves, while men opted for formalwear, with some going a step further with full Regency-era-inspired looks.