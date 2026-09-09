Bengaluru’s first-ever ‘Bridgerton Ball’ goes viral; netizens aren’t impressed

Couples dressed up for the occasion and took to the dance floor for ballroom routines

Bengaluru swapped its usual pub nights for an evening straight out of the world of Bridgerton, as the city hosted its first-ever period drama-inspired ball. The event brought together guests in elaborate outfits, candlelit settings and ballroom dances, recreating the grandeur of the Regency era of Britain.

Organised by Together Social Club, the event was called the ‘Lady Whistledown Affair’ and featured everything from dance cards and photo booths to candlelit dinners and ballroom dancing.

Videos from the evening were shared on Instagram by Together, a social club known for organising themed gatherings across Indian cities.

Sharing a glimpse of the event, the organisers wrote: “And just like that, Bangalore had its first Bridgerton Ball. An evening of elegance, romance, and a little bit of scandal.”