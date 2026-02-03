How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting

Vinay Parameshwarappa, founder of Gully Tours, has recalled reaching out to N R Narayana Murthy years ago. Speaking on Jimmy Jimmy The Show, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Murthy to request a meeting, describing how much he looked up to the Infosys co-founder.

Parameshwarappa said that Murthy replied within hours and even copied his secretary to help schedule an in-person meeting. He went on to describe the interaction in detail during the podcast, while also reflecting on mentorship and leadership. The moment was referred to as a classic case of “Bengaluru things” on the show.