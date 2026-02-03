How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours

Vinay Parameshwarappa, founder of Gully Tours, has recalled reaching out to N R Narayana Murthy years ago. Speaking on Jimmy Jimmy The Show, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Murthy to request a meeting, describing how much he looked up to the Infosys co-founder.
Parameshwarappa said that Murthy replied within hours and even copied his secretary to help schedule an in-person meeting. He went on to describe the interaction in detail during the podcast, while also reflecting on mentorship and leadership. The moment was referred to as a classic case of “Bengaluru things” on the show.
“I really looked up to the Infosys founders and how they came together in the 80s to create something of value,” he said.
He added, “After I came back from the UK, I wanted to meet Narayana Murthy. So I shot him an email. I wrote to Narayana Murthy saying I’m so-and-so and I’d love to meet you.”
Sharing a clip from the podcast, the official handle of the show wrote, “Imagine emailing a billionaire tech founder and getting a reply in HOURS with a meeting invite. Our guest did exactly that with Narayana Murthy – and it worked! This is the Bangalore difference – where accessibility meets humility, and legends still believe in ‘paying it forward’.”
“Try this in Mumbai with the Ambanis or Delhi’s power circles… good luck! This warmth and openness is what makes our city special. Bangalore doesn’t just make tech – it makes connections,” it added.
Recently, an Indian-origin entrepreneur shared how a “cold mail” he sent to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff around 20 years ago shaped his career.
