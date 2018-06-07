Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
#NotWithoutMyDog: Bengaluru dog lovers express angst for ‘1 Pet Dog Per Flat’ rule

This decision taken by the Bengaluru civic body has not been appreciated by pet lovers in the city as Twitter was flooded with disheartened tweets with the #NotWithoutMyDog hashtag.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 10:24:56 pm
Bengaluru, Bengaluru dog law, Bengaluru 1 Pet Dog Per Flat law, Bengaluru dog law social media reactions, indian express Netizens are upset with Bengaluru’s ‘1 Pet Dog Per Flat’ law. What about you? (Source: File Photo)
The Internet is filled with adorable pet videos, and don’t most of us love watching those snippets while curling up in a blanket? Dogs, especially, are known to be people’s best friends and always win hearts with their loyalty. But, are people equally humble and caring towards the species?

Well, recently Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) announced its decision to limit the number of pets allowed in a single flat to just one while independent houses can have a maximum of three dogs. “Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a new pet dog licensing regulations to limit the number of pet dogs that can be reared in apartments and individual houses,” ANI tweeted.

According to sources, the new rule also says that the dog owners should hold a license with a radio collar having an embedded chip and any dog parent found without the license would be fined Rs 1000.

This decision taken by the civic body has not been appreciated by pet lovers in the city as Twitter was flooded with disheartened tweets with the #NotWithoutMyDog hashtag.

What are your thoughts on the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

