Man throws 20 kg plate at woman after being asked to share equipment at Bengaluru gym

A man at a Cult. fit gym in Bengaluru threw a 20 kg weight plate at a woman in anger when asked to share equipment with other members. The incident, which took place at the gym chain’s Indiranagar branch last week, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, the man is seen unloading a 20 kg plate and throwing it towards a woman, who narrowly escaped injury. She can be heard yelling even as the man continued to throw plates on the floor.
The video was shared on Instagram by Rohan Pereira, another member of the gym, who claimed to have witnessed the incident. He later posted a separate video with two other members, explaining what led to the incident.
According to the members, the gym was crowded during peak hours, and people were taking turns using the equipment. They claimed the man refused to alternate sets and got angry when asked to share the equipment.
“A 20 kg plate thrown recklessly at Cult Indiranagar (6th Main, Bengaluru) landed inches from me during peak hours. We complained to the centre manager twice. Nothing was done,” Pereira wrote in the caption.
One of the members said the gym was “almost packed” and that alternating sets was necessary because of the crowd. Another alleged that the man picked up a 20 kg plate and began throwing it down recklessly, with one plate nearly hitting a member. They further alleged that their complaints to the centre manager did not result in immediate action.
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The video has since garnered more than 3.5 million views. Indiranagar Police responded to the viral post on Instagram and said legal action had been initiated against the man.
The gym also issued an update on the incident, sharing that they investigated the matter and cancelled the man’s membership.
“Update – We take such incidents, affecting the safety of our members, with utmost seriousness. We have investigated the incident and cancelled the membership of the member involved,” the gym chain said.
Several users slammed the man in question, with one saying, “Unacceptable, is no one thinking about such scenarios and only caring how much money is coming in? When will you guys solve for overcrowded gyms that keep people on the edge all the time? When will you bring slot based workout allowance? At this point it’s pretty clear you do not care about fitness and just care about infinite expansion.”