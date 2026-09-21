Man throws 20 kg plate at woman after being asked to share equipment at Bengaluru gym

According to the members, the gym was crowded during peak hours and people were taking turns using the equipment (Photo: @rohancrystalpereira/Instagram)

A man at a Cult. fit gym in Bengaluru threw a 20 kg weight plate at a woman in anger when asked to share equipment with other members. The incident, which took place at the gym chain’s Indiranagar branch last week, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen unloading a 20 kg plate and throwing it towards a woman, who narrowly escaped injury. She can be heard yelling even as the man continued to throw plates on the floor.

The video was shared on Instagram by Rohan Pereira, another member of the gym, who claimed to have witnessed the incident. He later posted a separate video with two other members, explaining what led to the incident.