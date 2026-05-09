Bengaluru couple swims for nearly 11 hours, covers 32 km from Sri Lanka to India via Ram Setu route

A Bengaluru couple has pulled off a journey that sounds straight out of a movie. Instead of taking the usual flight or cruise between Sri Lanka and India, Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade chose to swim across the sea, following the Ram Setu route all the way to Dhanushkodi.
The couple reportedly swam nearly 32 kilometres through the Indian Ocean, completing the crossing in 10 hours and 45 minutes. Their achievement has since gone viral online, with many applauding their determination and endurance.
The duo documented the entire challenge on social media. Their swim began at around 4.30 am, with one video showing Abdi perched on the edge of a boat moments before diving into the dark waters. “At 4.30 AM, we started swimming from Sri Lanka,” he said in the clip.
Other videos captured the difficult conditions they battled during the journey. Rough waves, strong currents and changing winds made the swim even tougher. One text overlay in the video read, “Strong currents pushed us away to the right,” while another mentioned “unpredictable winds and choppy waters too.”
Even with the harsh conditions, the pair reportedly kept going for hours, supported by nearby boats carrying paramedics and Coast Guard personnel to monitor their safety. They finally reached the Indian shore at around 3.15 pm.
According to reports, Abdi and Prasade are now the first couple to complete an open-water swim from Sri Lanka to India along the Ram Setu route.
Both IT professionals had earlier taken part in relay swims before deciding to attempt this challenge together.
Sharing a video of the entire journey, the couple wrote, “First ever couple to swim from Sri Lanka to India! Still cannot believe how far we’ve come in just a matter of 4 years when we started learning to swim! This swim was all heart, it was each others company that gave us the emotional & mental strength to keep going, and it was all thanks to the training and preparation given to us by our coach @satishmata1 and Yaqoob sir from @swimlife_official that enabled us to be equipped enough for taking on this mammoth of a challenge!”
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The post quickly gained massive attention online, crossing 33 million views as users filled the comments section with admiration.
One user wrote, “The potential human beings have.” Another commented, “And then there is me who can’t swim from one end to another without running out of breath. This is insane, kudos.”
“Unbelievable, you together are. Both of you being together through the journey is very inspiring. Pray that you continue to achieve similar successes together,” another person wrote.
A different user commented, “They say the ocean divides lands, but you two used it to build a bridge of pure grit and love. From Sri Lanka to India, every stroke told a story of resilience. So proud of this historic achievement!”
Another added, “Absolutely extraordinary. Not just a swim …this is endurance, trust, discipline and pure human spirit in motion. Crossing from Sri Lanka to India together is the kind of achievement that turns passion into legacy. Respect for the grit, courage and partnership behind this.”
In another remarkable feat, seven-year-old Ishnak from India recently made headlines after swimming from Sri Lanka to India on May 1. The Class 3 student completed the challenging 29-kilometre stretch between Talaimannar and Dhanushkodi in 9 hours and 50 minutes, earning a place in the Guinness World Records.
According to NDTV Hindi, Ishnak had travelled to Rameswaram with his team on April 29 before reaching Talaimannar the next day. After spending the night on a boat, the young swimmer began his historic journey the following morning.