Bengaluru couple swims for nearly 11 hours, covers 32 km from Sri Lanka to India via Ram Setu route

The duo documented the entire challenge on social media. Their swim began at around 4.30 am, with one video showing Abdi perched on the edge of a boat moments before diving into the dark waters.

A Bengaluru couple has pulled off a journey that sounds straight out of a movie. Instead of taking the usual flight or cruise between Sri Lanka and India, Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade chose to swim across the sea, following the Ram Setu route all the way to Dhanushkodi.

The couple reportedly swam nearly 32 kilometres through the Indian Ocean, completing the crossing in 10 hours and 45 minutes. Their achievement has since gone viral online, with many applauding their determination and endurance.

The duo documented the entire challenge on social media. Their swim began at around 4.30 am, with one video showing Abdi perched on the edge of a boat moments before diving into the dark waters. “At 4.30 AM, we started swimming from Sri Lanka,” he said in the clip.