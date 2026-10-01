‘Don’t come with under Rs 1 lakh salary’: Techie slams Bengaluru’s ‘overpriced’ lifestyle

A Bengaluru-based professional has sparked a debate about the city’s expensive lifestyle after arguing that a salary of less than Rs 1 lakh a month is not enough to enjoy life in the city.

Shivank Goel, a content creator and product manager at an MNC, shared a video on Instagram in which he described Bengaluru as a place where even leisure comes with a price tag. “If your salary is less than 1 lakh, you shouldn’t come to Bangalore. Because the definition of fun here is overspending and cafe culture. Every event is ticketed, and every hobby is a subscription,” Goel said.

He also pointed to the cost of housing and everyday travel. “Paying a Rs 2 lakh security deposit is normal without anyone questioning it, as is paying Rs 600 for a 5 km cab ride where you spend an hour stuck in traffic,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Goel argued that the city’s commercialisation has made even stepping out feel like an expense. “The city is so commercialised that a 12 LPA salary feels like 4 LPA, and stepping out of your home is just one long bill,” he added.

According to him, Bengaluru also lacks easily accessible free activities for people looking to unwind. “Don’t tell me to go to Cubbon Park, because that takes planning a day in advance and four hours out of my life,” Goel said.

He further argued that the city’s problems should be addressed through better infrastructure and planning instead of being attributed to migrants. He ended his video on a lighter note: “Anyway, weather accha hai.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivank Goel (@thezeroquotient)

The post has since triggered a mixed response, with some Bengaluru residents agreeing with Goel while others saying they have found plenty to do in the city without spending heavily.

Story continues below this ad

“You 100 per cent articulated what we have been telling our friends as well. That too within a couple of months (I guess) being here!!!! So well put!” one user commented.

Another disagreed, writing, “Strongly disagree as a person who came to this city as a fresher and 3 years now, happily exploring Bangalore every weekend.”

“I come there for 10 days, and I spend my monthly salary in that time,” another user wrote in support of Goel’s argument.

“I think that’s the problem with most metro cities at this point,” a fourth user commented.