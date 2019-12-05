Bengaluru cop lends helping hand to auto driver, netizens call him ‘Singham’

However, this is not the first time such an incident grabbed attention online. However, this is not the first time such an incident grabbed attention online.

Stories of policemen going beyond their call of duty to help people in distress have often emanated from the country’s hinterland, striking a chord with netizens. And now, a recent viral picture of a Karnataka cop lending a helping hand to an auto-rickshaw driver has won him plaudits on social media.

Shared by the official Twitter handle of the Bengaluru City Police was a picture of a policeman pushing an autorickshaw, which seemed to have broken down, along with the driver. While it is not clear what exactly happened to the auto, the cop’s small gesture was applauded by netizens for helping out a citizen in need.

“Photo… Story… Happy ending,” read the caption of the viral picture with several comments on the post. “3 cheers for Bangalore Police,” wrote a user while another called the cop, “Singham”.

Good job sir. — Narasimhaiah rajappa (@Narasimhaiahra2) December 4, 2019

3 cheers for Bangalore Police — allmax (@allmax9999) December 4, 2019

Great Job sir!! — Poul (@PoulomeeB) December 5, 2019

However, this is not the first time such an incident grabbed attention online. Earlier this month, a Punjab cop was lauded by netizens after a video of him consoling an elderly woman went viral on social media.

This is the face of Police which is rarely shown 👌👌 https://t.co/llIwo9lAW4 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) November 24, 2019

