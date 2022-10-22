Bengaluru cop gets caught for wearing half helmet, photograph shows another cop printing challan

Wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers is a golden rule one should never wink at. While riders get caught by traffic police officers for not wearing helmet, this time a Bengaluru cop was booked, but with a twist.

The police officer wore a helmet, but a smaller one. An impartial police officer booked the man for violating the law that mandates use of proper helmets, not half ones and the “unusual” incident has intrigued netizens.

Bengaluru’s R T Nagar Traffic Police Station shared the update on Twitter along with a photograph. The photograph showed the police officer clad in a small helmet sitting on a scooter with a smile on his face while another policeman is seen issuing a challan.

half helmet case booked against police

“Good evening sir half helmet case booked against police Tq,” read the tweet. While some users were intrigued, several others claimed it to be a publicity stunt. A user commented, “Although we certainly like to appreciate your efforts, we don’t feel like appreciating because there are 100’s of people who drive with half helmet and I don’t see any of them getting caught. This certainly makes us think your actions are just publicity stunts.”

Another user wrote, “It’s just a PR stunt. Why book him just for half helmet? Clearly violating other rules like defective number plate, side mirror missing, driving with earphones. Previous challans of Rs. 3500 pending. Should have also taken a breathalyzer test too.”

Bengaluru traffic police had recently grabbed attention online with their response to a man who challenged them for issuing him a challan. The man tagged the police force and asked them saying the photograph on the challan does not show him not wearing a helmet. However, the law enforcement agency shared a photograph proving their statement.