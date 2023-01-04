scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Bengaluru cop climbs hoarding to save the life of a pigeon, wins praise online

The cop was identified as Suresh from Rajaji Nagar police station in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

While several users praised the bravery of Suresh, few others were concerned about his safety as no precautions were taken.

A Bengaluru police officer went beyond his call of duty to save the life of a pigeon. Clad in police uniform, the cop climbed on a hoarding and released the bird to freedom, winning the praise of internet users.

The clip shared by Indian Police Service officer Kuldeep Kumar R Jain shows the cop untying the thread wrapped around the pigeon. As the bird flies away quickly, the police officer is seen smiling.

Watch the video here:

The cop was identified as Suresh from Rajaji Nagar police station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. “The hidden and unexplored side of a policemen. Well done Mr Suresh from @rajajinagartrps,” tweeted Jain. Since being shared on December 30, the clip has amassed more than 1,11,200 views on Twitter.

While several users praised the bravery of Suresh, few others were concerned about his safety as no precautions were taken. A user commented, “Humanity, compassion and inspiration redefined while the benchmark gets raised high above, it’s a super motivating factor indeed!”

Another user wrote, “Sir, Without safety and precautions please don’t encourage such actions. In the event of adverse consequences, I am pretty sure none will come in support for his family throughout his life.” A third user commented, “We should appreciate Mr.Suresh for his kind-hearted and bravery. Safety measures should have been considered!!”

Small acts of kindness shown by cops often win the praise of netizens. In December last year, a cop bought all merchandise off an elderly woman selling guavas in scorching heat. Offering her Rs 100, the police officer asked the woman to go home and take rest, leaving her emotional.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 09:07 IST
