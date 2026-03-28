Rs 10.8 lakh a year selling pani puri? Bengaluru creator works at stall, breaks down earnings

A content creator from Bengaluru has caught the internet’s attention after spending an entire day working at a roadside pani puri stall and attempting to break down the vendor’s daily earnings.
In a video shared online, Cassy Pereira documented his experience, stepping behind the counter to see how the business runs and how it compares to the income of a typical commerce graduate.
“I am not gonna lie, I was kind of nervous at the beginning, but then I got used to it,” he said, as the clip shows him learning the ropes — from peeling potatoes and chopping onions to serving customers during peak hours. He admitted the initial hesitation didn’t last long, especially once the crowd picked up, noting that nearly 120 puris were sold in just one hour.
According to him, the stall operates from 4 pm to 10 pm, with footfall increasing steadily as the evening progresses. During his shift, Pereira was also recognised by a few followers who stopped by.
Sharing his calculations, he said a plate is priced at Rs 30, and the stall sells around 80 to 100 plates daily. That would bring in roughly Rs 3,000 a day — translating to about Rs 90,000 a month and nearly Rs 10.8 lakh a year.
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The video, which has crossed a million views and garnered over 89,500 likes on Instagram, has sparked mixed reactions online. Some users praised the earning potential of small food businesses, with one commenting, “No wonder. Hotels too make enormous profits, provided there’s business, which depends on quality. If a person is sincere and hardworking in eateries, they are bound to succeed beyond a salaried employees. It requires honesty and hard work.”
Others, however, were quick to question the comparison and the math behind it. “Ragebaiting bcom graduates at its finest,” one user wrote, while another added, “Knowledge is important not the education.” Skeptics also pointed out gaps in the calculation, with one remarking, “He isn’t the owner of the stall, he’s a worker who gets paid daily wages,” and another asking, “90,000 is the revenue in a month. How much were the costs, and the remaining profit?”