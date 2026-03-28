Rs 10.8 lakh a year selling pani puri? Bengaluru creator works at stall, breaks down earnings

According to Pereira, the stall operates from 4 pm to 10 pm, with footfall increasing steadily as the evening progresses

A content creator from Bengaluru has caught the internet’s attention after spending an entire day working at a roadside pani puri stall and attempting to break down the vendor’s daily earnings.

In a video shared online, Cassy Pereira documented his experience, stepping behind the counter to see how the business runs and how it compares to the income of a typical commerce graduate.

“I am not gonna lie, I was kind of nervous at the beginning, but then I got used to it,” he said, as the clip shows him learning the ropes — from peeling potatoes and chopping onions to serving customers during peak hours. He admitted the initial hesitation didn’t last long, especially once the crowd picked up, noting that nearly 120 puris were sold in just one hour.