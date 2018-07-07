Bengaluru constable nabs robber in midnight chase, wins honeymoon trip to Kerala

When the senior officials found out he was due to get married in November they thought of surprising him with a honeymoon trip to Munnar. (Representational photo/ Getty Images) When the senior officials found out he was due to get married in November they thought of surprising him with a honeymoon trip to Munnar. (Representational photo/ Getty Images)

A midnight chase by a cop had a filmy ending when he was rewarded with a honeymoon package by his force. Venkatesh KE, a constable attached to Bellandur police station in Bengaluru, was on a night patrol when he suddenly heard a man shouting, “Thief, thief” near the Big Bazaar on Sarjapura Road. He chased down a group of three single-handedly for four kilometers and nabbed one of them. As a reward, he got an unexpected gift from his seniors: a full paid honeymoon trip to Kerala!

As it happened, at around 2:45 am on Friday, the 31-year-old constable plunged into action when he spotted miscreants speeding away towards Koramangala after snatching a mobile phone from a person.

During the chase, the constable knocked down the accused but slipped and injured himself. However, that did not stop him from getting hold of the offender again as he finally pinned him down even as he tried to escape on a scooter.

According to reports, the accused was later identified as Arun Dayal (20), a resident of a slum in Koramangala and was subsequently taken to Bellandur police station.

For his heroics, he was later felicitated by senior Bengaluru police officials. He was also awarded Rs 10,000 cash and gifted a three-night four-day honeymoon trip to Munnar when his seniors discovered he is all set to tie the knot in November this year.

“Venkatesh’s presence of mind and courage helped us crack a gang,” said Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) said the Hindu. “Such a gesture will not only encourage him to continue doing good work but will also prove to be an inspiration to other police personnel,” he added.

