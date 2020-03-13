Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Watch: Bengaluru City Police adopts, trains stray indie dogs, earns plaudits online

Many commenting on the video said, that many issues about strays on roads can be resolved if they are rescued and trained while some highlighted that this would increase trust and faith of people on Indian breeds too.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 13, 2020 3:14:28 pm
bengaluru city police, police adopt stray dogs, police train indian dog breeds, bengaluru police adopt indies, police canine unit indian dogs, viral news, good news Little pup, named Pooja was seen wagging her tail and following commands.

As an experiment, the Bengaluru City Police has adopted stray dogs and are training them for the department’s canine unit. After West Bengal Police and Uttarakhand Police’s canine squad successfully launched the initiative, the police force in Karnataka too joined in to help Indian breeds often harassed and tortured on streets.

“We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment,” tweeted Bhaskar Rao of Bengaluru police.

The official handle too shared some videos about the initiative and how they plan to execute the plan.

Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City shared the video of the indie pup being trained by the police under the initiative and earned a lot of plaudits online.

In a video shared by the force, Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Bengaluru said they now have “an army of 25 dogs” who have been getting training. As most police stations already had strays in its vicinity, the force started to take care of them and provide proper training as they already were acting like ‘watchdogs for the stations’.

