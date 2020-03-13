Watch: Bengaluru City Police adopts, trains stray indie dogs, earns plaudits online

Little pup, named Pooja was seen wagging her tail and following commands. (Source: Bhaskar Rao IPS/ Twitter) Little pup, named Pooja was seen wagging her tail and following commands. (Source: Bhaskar Rao IPS/ Twitter)

As an experiment, the Bengaluru City Police has adopted stray dogs and are training them for the department’s canine unit. After West Bengal Police and Uttarakhand Police’s canine squad successfully launched the initiative, the police force in Karnataka too joined in to help Indian breeds often harassed and tortured on streets.

“We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment,” tweeted Bhaskar Rao of Bengaluru police.

We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment… pic.twitter.com/0xbV00EbVW — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) March 12, 2020

The official handle too shared some videos about the initiative and how they plan to execute the plan.

Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City shared the video of the indie pup being trained by the police under the initiative and earned a lot of plaudits online.

Imagine if this works many will be adopted by local police and many people will still having more faith in Indies than instead of breeds I wish to be alive to see the day there are hardly any or no Indies on road and everyone finds a happy place in their life https://t.co/tQiiT7Uswo — Bombay Duck Hu BC (@bhatiaji_samose) March 12, 2020

Welcome move! Our Indies are equally as competent as any other breeds. https://t.co/sJJGMvzGWx — karthikkakoor (@karthikkakoor) March 12, 2020

Awe best decision sir, Indian breeds like Mudhol, Rajapalayam are any day better 💕 — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) March 12, 2020

Great sir. Local dogs are the best. — Avinash Pai (@avinashpai) March 12, 2020

Indian mongrel is the best breed than any pedigree Sir! 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏 — Srini (@vsrini72) March 12, 2020

The best decision ever. This solves a lot of issues. Kudos to the @BlrCityPolice — Ghosh Surojit (@tjorus) March 12, 2020

This is just brilliant! What a good initiative. — Pat Ponappa (@patponappa) March 12, 2020

Sir excellent initiative. And wishing you all the success. Also you can train our own mudhol hound. With so much drug menace in the city canines would be of great help — Subramanya (@subbu_vasista) March 12, 2020

please do more of this :) great job @BlrCityPolice — manohar (@manoharkh77) March 12, 2020

Fabulous ♥️, they can be as smart and probably more active than labradors , german shepherd’s et all. Good initiative Sir .m — Sharmila Ravinder (@sharmila_RD) March 12, 2020

This is a wonderful trendsetter. They are the most resilient and sharpest survivors. Am sure they will prove themselves. — Savitha Bhavsar (@savyab) March 13, 2020

In a video shared by the force, Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Bengaluru said they now have “an army of 25 dogs” who have been getting training. As most police stations already had strays in its vicinity, the force started to take care of them and provide proper training as they already were acting like ‘watchdogs for the stations’.

