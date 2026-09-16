Bengaluru CEO spends Rs 2,700 to fix broken footpath: ‘Got no response from authorities’

Siddharth Dialani also tagged Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai and Nikhil Kamath in the thread, suggesting that they could work together to take similar efforts to other parts of Bengaluru.

A Bengaluru CEO took a civic problem into his own hands after repeated attempts to get a broken footpath near his Koramangala society repaired went unanswered.

Siddharth Dialani, an IIT alumnus and Bengaluru-based founder, said he had complained to authorities.

“The footpath near my society at Koramangala has been broken since years! I complained to BBMP, sent email to GBA, raised ticket and chatted with their WA helpline but got no response,” Dialani wrote on X.

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He then decided to pay for the repair himself, adding that the work cost him Rs 2,700, including labour and cement to build a ramp.