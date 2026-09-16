Bengaluru CEO spends Rs 2,700 to fix broken footpath: ‘Got no response from authorities’

A Bengaluru CEO took a civic problem into his own hands after repeated attempts to get a broken footpath near his Koramangala society repaired went unanswered.
Siddharth Dialani, an IIT alumnus and Bengaluru-based founder, said he had complained to authorities.
“The footpath near my society at Koramangala has been broken since years! I complained to BBMP, sent email to GBA, raised ticket and chatted with their WA helpline but got no response,” Dialani wrote on X.
He then decided to pay for the repair himself, adding that the work cost him Rs 2,700, including labour and cement to build a ramp.
Dialani said the repaired stretch would make it easier for people who often struggle with uneven or broken footpaths. “Parents with stroller and senior citizens on wheelchair can use it conveniently now,” he wrote.
He also tagged Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai and Nikhil Kamath in the thread, suggesting that they could work together to take similar efforts to other parts of Bengaluru.
https://x.com/siddharth_iitm/status/2099482844758519965?s=20
The post drew a range of reactions online, with several users questioning why residents have to step in to address basic civic infrastructure.
“That is a tender worth 2 lakh,” one user commented.
“Dark knights rising, which is first sign of a city becoming Gotham,” another wrote.
“Sad that it has come to this. First pay tax and then also pay from own pocket to build the basic civic amenities,” a third person said.
Another user questioned whether citizens would eventually have to take responsibility for every civic issue themselves. “So, besides paying taxes we must now start fixing footpaths, cleaning streets, sterilising Indies, clean lakes – DIY all on our own? Okay. I appreciate what you did, but we are NOT outraging enough,” they wrote.
One user also took a sarcastic swipe at the alleged cost of civic works. “That’s awful. Govt could have give a tender of 2.7L and got it done within next 5 years. The babus and netas lost commissions bcz of you.”