‘Your cat, your responsibility’: Bengaluru neighbours clash over paternity of newborn kittens

What started as a minor issue over pet cats in Bengaluru quickly spiralled into a heated neighbourhood clash, eventually requiring police intervention.

The incident took place in Seshadripuram, where tensions flared after a resident’s male cat allegedly mated with a neighbour’s female cat, which later gave birth to four kittens. However, the arrival of the litter did not sit well with the female cat’s owner.

According to Deccan Herald, the situation escalated when the owner of the female cat brought the newborn kittens to their neighbour’s doorstep and insisted they take full responsibility. “Since your cat is the father, you must raise these kittens yourselves,” they argued.

Matters worsened on Sunday morning when the woman, along with her daughter, allegedly left the kittens outside the neighbour’s house. What followed was a loud argument, with both sides exchanging sharp words as the distressed kittens were caught in the middle. Soon, other residents got involved, but neither party was willing to back down.

Watch the video:

Bengaluru neighbour drama: Male cat got neighbour’s female cat pregnant → 4 kittens born. Angry lady dumps the litter at his door yelling “Your cat’s kids, you take care!” Poor daddy cat hides inside, nervously watching the fight like “I did nothing 😿” Police called to… pic.twitter.com/XLnXECDu8U — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 14, 2026

The situation took a more serious turn when, as per reports, the woman allegedly threatened an acid attack on the neighbour’s child. This prompted the other family to call 112, bringing the police into the picture, according to The Times of India report.

A Hoysala patrol team from the Sheshadripuram police station arrived at around 7 am and managed to calm things down. Officers counselled both families and suggested a compromise — that each household take care of two kittens. They also cautioned them against letting such minor disputes get out of hand. Meanwhile, the family that received the alleged threat is considering filing a formal complaint, according to TOI report.

The video of the feud went viral and many netizens took to the comments to share their views on it. One user wrote, “Both are bad pet owners, they should have neutered them.” Another individual added, “Instead of sorting it calmly, it escalates to shouting, dumping kittens, and even police involvement. As taxpayers, you just wonder police time is going into this while bigger issues are pending.”

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A third person commented, “Firstly its ur mistake when u people dont neuter ur pets. And then let the poor babies suffer.”

Disclaimer: This article is shared for informational purposes and covers unverified claims originating from social media and local reports. While the dispute involves a neighborhood disagreement, it contains mentions of alleged threats and distress; please note that this content is not intended as professional or legal advice.