‘Bro lifted his wrist’: Bengaluru autorickshaw driver’s QR payment method viral

What resonated with many online was not the payment itself, but the ease with which wearable technology had been integrated into a routine interaction. (AI generated image)

A Bengaluru autorickshaw driver’s creative use of a smartwatch has caught the internet’s attention, with many seeing it as a sign of how technology is increasingly becoming part of everyday life and work.

The moment was shared on X by user Hemant, who wrote, “Took an auto today from Indiranagar to Koramangala and asked the driver for the QR code to pay. Bro lifted his wrist, the QR code was on his smartwatch.”

What resonated with many online was not the payment itself, but the ease with which wearable technology had been integrated into a routine interaction. The incident sparked conversations about Bengaluru’s tech-driven culture and the growing adoption of digital tools beyond traditional workplaces.