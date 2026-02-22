Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts

The overlay text on the video reads, ‘Men in love.’

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 11:55 AM IST
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirrorThe video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror (Image source: @marilyn.sultana.akand/Instagram)
At a time when social media is flooded with men making grand gestures for their women, a heart-warming move by an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru to honour his love for his wife has struck a chord with thousands of users.

Shared by content creator Marilyn Sultana Akand, the video shows a driver with a photograph of himself and a couple pasted on the windshield. As Akand continues recording, the video also captures a pair of jhumkas—seemingly belonging to the driver’s wife—hanging from the rearview mirror. The overlay text on the video reads, “Men in love.”

However, many users in the comments clarified that the photo featured a Kannada actor and actress. Akand wrote, “POV is the earrings, not the picture. :) Not all romantics buy flowers. Some hang your earrings where they can see them all day.”

“That auto carries passengers. His heart carries her. When a man truly loves you, you’re stitched into his routine,” she added.

Also Read | Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch

The video has gone viral, garnering a flurry of reactions. “The fact that he wants to see her earrings all day is the most beautiful thing I have seen today,” an Instagram user wrote. “Kudos to auto wale bhaiya for setting the bar high!” another user commented.

“Who needs roses when you can have this kind of loyalty?” a third user reacted. “Not all heroes wear capes. Some drive autos and carry love with them every day,” a fourth user chimed in.

 

