Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts

At a time when social media is flooded with men making grand gestures for their women, a heart-warming move by an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru to honour his love for his wife has struck a chord with thousands of users.

Shared by content creator Marilyn Sultana Akand, the video shows a driver with a photograph of himself and a couple pasted on the windshield. As Akand continues recording, the video also captures a pair of jhumkas—seemingly belonging to the driver’s wife—hanging from the rearview mirror. The overlay text on the video reads, “Men in love.”

However, many users in the comments clarified that the photo featured a Kannada actor and actress. Akand wrote, “POV is the earrings, not the picture. :) Not all romantics buy flowers. Some hang your earrings where they can see them all day.”