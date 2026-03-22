‘Knows his ICP’: Bengaluru auto driver’s viral ‘premium menu’ for fan and phone charging goes viral

An autorickshaw driver is earning plaudits after a photo of his uniquely customised “premium service” pricing chart went viral. The image, shared by X user Shagun Ohri, shows how the driver tried to turn a regular ride into a more personalised, paid experience.
In the viral post, a printed notice placed behind the driver’s seat greets passengers and introduces what is described as a “premium auto”, with a menu-style list of add-on services, each available for a small extra fee.
According to the viral post, commuters can choose to use a fan for 30 minutes for Rs 10, buy a 500 ml bottle of chilled water for Rs 12, or use a multi-pin USB mobile charging service at an additional cost.
“Good man. Knows his ICP,” the caption read. ICP stands for “ideal customer profile” in marketing.
See the post here:
Good man. Knows his ICP pic.twitter.com/gCxUzXFNzj
— Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) March 21, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, garnering a range of reactions. “This is kind of innovation I want to see in autos trying to make some extra income,” an X user wrote. “tell me you’re in Bangalore without telling me you’re in Bangalore,” another user commented.
“Very good idea & initiative. Well done Mr. Automan. Once people can pay for AC charges in car/Taxi why not in Auto,” a third user reacted.
Last year, another Bengaluru autorickshaw driver made waves after a video of a mini-library in his vehicle went viral. The driver had turned office chairs into makeshift seats and used pamphlets to help passengers practise Kannada and also offered books to them for free.