‘Knows his ICP’: Bengaluru auto driver’s viral ‘premium menu’ for fan and phone charging goes viral

Rather than offering only a standard commute, the driver has created a menu-style list of optional add-on services (Image source: @ShagunOhri/X)

An autorickshaw driver is earning plaudits after a photo of his uniquely customised “premium service” pricing chart went viral. The image, shared by X user Shagun Ohri, shows how the driver tried to turn a regular ride into a more personalised, paid experience.

In the viral post, a printed notice placed behind the driver’s seat greets passengers and introduces what is described as a “premium auto”, with a menu-style list of add-on services, each available for a small extra fee.

According to the viral post, commuters can choose to use a fan for 30 minutes for Rs 10, buy a 500 ml bottle of chilled water for Rs 12, or use a multi-pin USB mobile charging service at an additional cost.