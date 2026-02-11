Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds

A routine auto ride in Bengaluru turned into something far more memorable for software engineer Udya Patel, who later took to LinkedIn to talk about a Rapido driver who, in her words, quietly brought back her faith in “humanity”.

Patel said she was taken aback when she noticed a few simple comforts thoughtfully placed inside the auto, all offered free of cost. There was drinking water within easy reach, tissue paper, cotton, hand sanitiser, and even a note mentioning essentials for pregnant women. Nothing extravagant, just practical items that made the space feel unexpectedly caring.

A small sign inside the vehicle read, “WELCOME – FREE for our customer.” Beneath it were neatly arranged basics. Patel described the setting in detail: “There was a bottle neatly placed within reach. Artificial flowers tied lovingly near the seat. Even books and essentials arranged with care. Nothing flashy. Nothing for show. Just thoughtfulness.”