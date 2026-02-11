Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds

A routine auto ride in Bengaluru turned into something far more memorable for software engineer Udya Patel, who later took to LinkedIn to talk about a Rapido driver who, in her words, quietly brought back her faith in “humanity”.
Patel said she was taken aback when she noticed a few simple comforts thoughtfully placed inside the auto, all offered free of cost. There was drinking water within easy reach, tissue paper, cotton, hand sanitiser, and even a note mentioning essentials for pregnant women. Nothing extravagant, just practical items that made the space feel unexpectedly caring.
A small sign inside the vehicle read, “WELCOME – FREE for our customer.” Beneath it were neatly arranged basics. Patel described the setting in detail: “There was a bottle neatly placed within reach. Artificial flowers tied lovingly near the seat. Even books and essentials arranged with care. Nothing flashy. Nothing for show. Just thoughtfulness.”
What struck her most was that the driver, identified as Madesh K, never pointed any of it out. He didn’t highlight the effort or wait for appreciation. “He just drove calmly, as if kindness was part of his routine, like starting the engine,” she wrote.
Reflecting on the experience, Patel noted how rare such gestures feel today. “In a world where we rush past people, where generosity is often loud and filmed, Madesh chose to serve silently. He turned his small auto into a safe, considerate space. For tired commuters. For women. For someone who might just need a sip of water or a moment of care.”
Her post quickly gained traction, drawing close to 1,000 likes and an outpouring of appreciation in the comments section. Rapido also responded, saying, “Hi Udya, this story really warms our hearts. Madesh K’s quiet care turns an everyday ride into a truly special experience. From little touches like water, tissues, and books to creating a safe and welcoming space, he shows how simple acts of thoughtfulness can make a huge impact.”
Many LinkedIn users echoed the sentiment. One comment read, “What a beautiful reminder that,real kindness is quiet and intentional. You don’t need big gestures to make an impact small acts, done consistently, can change someone’s entire day. People like Madesh show that humanity is still very much alive.”
Another user highlighted the broader impact such actions can have on a brand: “Moments like these don’t just delight customers; they create raving fans and build lasting trust in a brand.” The commenter suggested that stories like this should be shared more widely within the company to reinforce empathy and customer experience among rider partners.
