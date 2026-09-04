His wife died 8 years ago, but Bengaluru auto driver still starts his day with her

While the driver’s son has asked him to stop working and spend his time at home, where he has six grandchildren, the elderly man has chosen to keep driving.

“Death ends a life, not a relationship” is a line from the well-known book Tuesdays with Morrie. In Bengaluru, an elderly auto-rickshaw driver seems to live by that maxim every day.

Eight years after his wife died, he still starts his morning by placing fresh flowers beside her photographs inside his auto-rickshaw. It’s only after completing the ritual that he heads out to pick up passengers.

Content creator Asish Matthew shared the touching moment on Instagram after spotting the driver at a traffic signal in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Matthew noticed the elderly man arranging flowers inside his auto-rickshaw and approached him to find out why.