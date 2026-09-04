His wife died 8 years ago, but Bengaluru auto driver still starts his day with her

“Death ends a life, not a relationship” is a line from the well-known book Tuesdays with Morrie. In Bengaluru, an elderly auto-rickshaw driver seems to live by that maxim every day.
Eight years after his wife died, he still starts his morning by placing fresh flowers beside her photographs inside his auto-rickshaw. It’s only after completing the ritual that he heads out to pick up passengers.
Content creator Asish Matthew shared the touching moment on Instagram after spotting the driver at a traffic signal in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Matthew noticed the elderly man arranging flowers inside his auto-rickshaw and approached him to find out why.
When asked about the flowers, the driver pointed to a framed photograph and explained that it was his wife.
While the driver’s son has asked him to stop working and spend his time at home, where he has six grandchildren, the elderly man has chosen to keep driving.
According to Matthew, the driver feels that going out, meeting people, and keeping himself busy helps him deal with the emptiness left by his wife’s death. For him, driving the auto-rickshaw is not simply a way to earn a living but also a way to remain active and connected with the world around him.
View this post on Instagram
The story struck a chord with social media users, many of whom saw the driver’s morning ritual as a quiet reminder of how deeply love can endure after someone is gone.
“Since childhood, I have witnessed a man getting up at 6 am sharp (without fail) to make chai for his wife.. he continued to do so, even after her demise. And his eyes twinkled while sipping both the cup of tea!” shared one user.
“Such love only feels like a fairytale now,” commented another.
“A man deeply in love with his wife chooses her every single day regardless of whether she is alive or not,” a third person wrote.
“These are the genuine people. Hopefully he is surrounded by people that share some love. Can never replace the ones lost, but some solace in loving community,” added another user.