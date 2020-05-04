Bengaluru artist’s speical tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor goes viral

While 53-year-old ‘The Namesake’ actor passed away on April 29, Rishi Kapoor died a day later. While 53-year-old ‘The Namesake’ actor passed away on April 29, Rishi Kapoor died a day later.

From the forest fires in Australia to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 has been far from what many would have imagined the year to be. However, it surely turned worse for fans when Bollywood lost two of its stars — Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor — within a space of one day.

While condolences for the two actors poured in from across the world, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a famous street artist in Bengaluru, came up with an interesting way to pay tribute to the two actors.

Taking to Twitter, Nanjundaswamy shared a video featuring the artwork he created along with a caption that read, “A tribute to these legend artists!” The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a hand-drawn picture of Kapoor on one side, which transforms into that of Khan when the angle of the camera is flipped to the other side. While the 53-year-old ‘The Namesake’ actor passed away on April 29, Kapoor died a day later.

Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 2,000 views, with many praising the unique artwork. “This is simply wow! Hats off to you Baadal!” tweeted a user while sharing the viral post.

This is simply wow! Hats off to you Baadal! 👏 https://t.co/9TE8FVv8Pp — RJ Nethra (@RJNethra) May 4, 2020

Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy pays an artistic tribute to #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor https://t.co/CoU3WldyLX — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 3, 2020

Earlier, Nanjundaswamy had gone viral for his quirky video to draw the attention of civic bodies to the problem of potholes.

