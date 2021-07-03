scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 03, 2021
An annual ritual? Another ‘sonic boom’ in Bengaluru keeps netizens active on social media

Is this an "annual ritual"? Netizens cannot stop joking about alien activity and speculating the reasons behind the noise. Take a look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 1:07:48 pm
Many wondered if it's going to be an annual ritual in the city.

A loud sound just after noon on Friday left people in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru startled. On social media, some said they heard the “boom” from a distance, while others claimed their houses shook. Some even said their window panes “shattered”.

However, this disturbance didn’t surprise many. Residents heard a similar sound last year, which was, at the time, dubbed a “sonic boom”. This year, with the occurrence coinciding with World UFO Day, netizens had a field day on social media thinking up crazy theories and of course, posting memes.

It remains unclear what caused the noise. While the director of the India Meteorological Department in Bengaluru urged people not to panic, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre ruled out the possibility of an earthquake. The Indian Air force, in a statement, denied it was due to flying activity or any known action from their end. The Ministry of Defence’s PRO in Bengaluru did respond to queries.

Is this an “annual ritual”? Netizens cannot stop joking about alien activity and speculating the reasons behind the noise. Take a look:

