An annual ritual? Another ‘sonic boom’ in Bengaluru keeps netizens active on social media

Many wondered if it's going to be an annual ritual in the city.

A loud sound just after noon on Friday left people in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru startled. On social media, some said they heard the “boom” from a distance, while others claimed their houses shook. Some even said their window panes “shattered”.

However, this disturbance didn’t surprise many. Residents heard a similar sound last year, which was, at the time, dubbed a “sonic boom”. This year, with the occurrence coinciding with World UFO Day, netizens had a field day on social media thinking up crazy theories and of course, posting memes.

It remains unclear what caused the noise. While the director of the India Meteorological Department in Bengaluru urged people not to panic, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre ruled out the possibility of an earthquake. The Indian Air force, in a statement, denied it was due to flying activity or any known action from their end. The Ministry of Defence’s PRO in Bengaluru did respond to queries.

Is this an “annual ritual”? Netizens cannot stop joking about alien activity and speculating the reasons behind the noise. Take a look:

Me: After hearing loud sound today in bangalore😂 #SonicBoom pic.twitter.com/anZwzmh9PZ — ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕜𝕤𝕤𝕤 𝕁𝕒𝕚𝕟  (@its_chikujain) July 2, 2021

#Bangalore people looking up in the sky after hearing two #sonicboom

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jBAmqsmZkv — Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 2, 2021

July 2 (Today) – World UFO Day

And we heard sonic boom💥 in namma bengaluru this noon👽#SonicBoom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TdjpxSCxMo — Sanatani Kids (@SanataniKids) July 2, 2021

Aliens finally landed on earth and chose #Bangalore their first destination. First thing first

The garden city welcomes you pic.twitter.com/aShI1YaPNn — Ashvini (@iamashvini) July 2, 2021

Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine#bangalore #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/iAhawK5xdc — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) July 2, 2021

Did this really just happen once AGAIN? Guess this is just going to be an annual ritual then👀#Bangalore #sonicboom https://t.co/fRxAFzS2gC — Abhay (@Shriabhay1) July 2, 2021