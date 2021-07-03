An annual ritual? Another ‘sonic boom’ in Bengaluru keeps netizens active on social media

July 3, 2021 1:07:48 pm
A loud sound just after noon on Friday left people in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru startled. On social media, some said they heard the “boom” from a distance, while others claimed their houses shook. Some even said their window panes “shattered”.
However, this disturbance didn’t surprise many. Residents heard a similar sound last year, which was, at the time, dubbed a “sonic boom”. This year, with the occurrence coinciding with World UFO Day, netizens had a field day on social media thinking up crazy theories and of course, posting memes.
It remains unclear what caused the noise. While the director of the India Meteorological Department in Bengaluru urged people not to panic, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre ruled out the possibility of an earthquake. The Indian Air force, in a statement, denied it was due to flying activity or any known action from their end. The Ministry of Defence’s PRO in Bengaluru did respond to queries.
Is this an “annual ritual”? Netizens cannot stop joking about alien activity and speculating the reasons behind the noise. Take a look:
bangalore, did y’all hear something #SonicBoom 🤫 pic.twitter.com/rXQ04X3vJw
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 2, 2021
These things are often in #Bengaluru
It Could be, some alians are passing by …#Bangalore #sonicboom #SONIC #BOOM pic.twitter.com/rKZ0ymqth7
— avinash madiwal (@madiwal_avinash) July 2, 2021
Meanwhile In Bangalore#SonicBoom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/UAP8Tmf4w3
— Yash Boss Fans (@YashBossKingdom) July 2, 2021
Me: After hearing loud sound today in bangalore😂 #SonicBoom pic.twitter.com/anZwzmh9PZ
— ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕜𝕤𝕤𝕤 𝕁𝕒𝕚𝕟 (@its_chikujain) July 2, 2021
Bangaloreans right now#sonicboom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/lXgIdeNF9g
— Abhishek Daga (@abhishek_daga) July 2, 2021
#Bangalore people looking up in the sky after hearing two #sonicboom
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jBAmqsmZkv
— Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 2, 2021
Loud sonic boom sound heard in #Bengaluru
Everyone to khali sir: pic.twitter.com/eaFQQbhGXv
— Aman Masih🇮🇳 (@Aman_masih) July 2, 2021
July 2 (Today) – World UFO Day
And we heard sonic boom💥 in namma bengaluru this noon👽#SonicBoom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TdjpxSCxMo
— Sanatani Kids (@SanataniKids) July 2, 2021
Aliens finally landed on earth and chose #Bangalore their first destination.
First thing first
The garden city welcomes you pic.twitter.com/aShI1YaPNn
— Ashvini (@iamashvini) July 2, 2021
Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine#bangalore #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/iAhawK5xdc
— Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) July 2, 2021
#Bengaluru people after hearing the sound of #sonicboom be like ;#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/5ZrAyeIn5L
— OMKAR GAWARE1607 (@gaware1607) July 2, 2021
Did this really just happen once AGAIN? Guess this is just going to be an annual ritual then👀#Bangalore #sonicboom https://t.co/fRxAFzS2gC
— Abhay (@Shriabhay1) July 2, 2021
Dear unnatural beings (or aliens or @IAF_MCC), can you guys stick to a calendar please? Every year the #sonicboom occurs in different months. We can handle the boom but not irregular schedule!
#Bengaluru
— Niranjan Patil (@njnrn) July 2, 2021
