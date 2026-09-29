Bengaluru morning walker killed in wild elephant attack; social media users flag habitat loss

Amid reports of a 60-year-old morning walker’s death following an attack by a wild elephant in Bengaluru on Monday morning, CCTV footage showing another jogger narrowly escaping the animal moments earlier is now drawing attention online, sparking sharp reactions.

The incident took place around 5.30 am at Anchepalya, behind Rajarajeshwari Hospital on Mysuru Road. The victim, Nagaraj, a daily-wage labourer, was out on his routine morning walk when he encountered the elephant.

According to locals, the elephant lifted Nagaraj with its trunk and threw him to the ground before stepping on him and moving away. People in the area rushed him to Rajarajeshwari Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to reports.

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The elephant had reportedly strayed nearly 5 km outside the forest and into a populated area. Residents also alleged that it damaged two compound walls nearby.

A CCTV video recorded on the same stretch has since gone viral. The footage shows a morning jogger walking along the road when the elephant comes into view. The jogger appears to notice the animal and moves away just in time, narrowly avoiding an encounter.

Watch the video:

#Karnataka #Bengaluru

A usual morning walk for 60 year old Nagaraju turned tragic after an elephant killed him in an attack on Monday early morning near Good Earth Malhar apartments close to Mysore road in West Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/NW51e7xrl6 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) September 28, 2026

While elephant attacks are common in the more interior parts of south Bengaluru, forest officials said this was the first time an elephant had come into conflict with humans so close to the city.

Following the attack, the forest department launched a special operation to track, trace and capture the elephant.

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According to Times of India, the incident also sparked protests at the hospital, with Nagaraj’s family members and local residents accusing the forest department of inaction and negligence. They demanded immediate action, compensation for the family and asked Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy to visit the spot. Reddy later visited the hospital, met the bereaved family, and handed over compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

“Elephants frequently move towards BM Kaval area from Bannerghatta National Park. In fact, their movement has increased in the vicinity after a new road was constructed in the region… Our staff were present in the area until 1am last night. We did not expect the elephant to enter a populated area,” Reddy said, as quoted by the Times of India report.

He added that forest department personnel had been warning people about elephant movement and said special surveillance would now be intensified.

The video went viral on social media and reactions followed. “Sadly, human greed has taken away the natural habitat of so many animal species. Where will they go?” one user wrote.

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“Every one knows mysore road not safe at that time and why so early,” asked another user. “Municipality is to be blamed and case needs to be files against them. How was approval given to construct property near forest area,” a third person added.

“May his soul rest in peace! Condolences to the family. In an attempt to accommodate the streams of people pouring into Bangalore – the city has been forced to expand by encroaching surrounding lands and villages which are the habitat of these animals,” commented a fourth individual.