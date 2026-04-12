Can you survive Bengaluru on Rs 500? Watch woman’s viral budget day video

A woman based in Bengaluru is making waves after challenging herself to get through an entire day in the city on just Rs 500. Sharing her experience on Instagram, Priyanka Mondal posted a video capturing how she budgeted her meals, commute, and small breaks in one of India’s costliest urban hubs.
In the viral video, she spoke about what inspired her to take up the challenge and how the day unfolded. “Can you survive an entire day in an expensive city like Bengaluru with just ₹500? I gave it a try, and the result was surprising. I started my morning with idlis, and honestly, at that point, life felt pretty sorted. For travel, I managed with the metro since cabs were out of budget. I took a short tea break in between to keep myself going,” she said.
She shared that lunchtime proved to be the toughest part due to steep prices. “When it was time for lunch, just looking at the menu almost gave me a shock because of the prices. But somehow, I managed to fix a meal within Rs 120,” she explained.
Further, Mondal kept within her limit as the day went on. “By evening, I grabbed a vada pav and another cup of tea, and my budget was already telling me it was time to head home,” she shared. Despite the tight constraints, she ended up saving some money. “In the end, I still managed to save Rs 200 and even celebrated with a little happy dance!”
DISCLAIMER: This article provides a personal account of budgeting and the cost of living for informational purposes. It does not constitute professional financial or investment advice. Readers are encouraged to manage their personal finances based on their individual needs and to consult a qualified financial advisor for specific planning
“Spent an entire day in Bengaluru with just Rs 500. I survived and enjoyed too,” she captioned the video in Hindi.
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Last year, a Bengaluru woman went viral for expressing disappointment over the city’s surging cost of living. In the video, she highlighted how even modest daily activities feel disproportionately expensive, stating that spending Rs 500 now feels equivalent to spending just Rs 50.