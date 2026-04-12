Can you survive Bengaluru on Rs 500? Watch woman’s viral budget day video

A woman based in Bengaluru is making waves after challenging herself to get through an entire day in the city on just Rs 500. Sharing her experience on Instagram, Priyanka Mondal posted a video capturing how she budgeted her meals, commute, and small breaks in one of India’s costliest urban hubs.

In the viral video, she spoke about what inspired her to take up the challenge and how the day unfolded. “Can you survive an entire day in an expensive city like Bengaluru with just ₹500? I gave it a try, and the result was surprising. I started my morning with idlis, and honestly, at that point, life felt pretty sorted. For travel, I managed with the metro since cabs were out of budget. I took a short tea break in between to keep myself going,” she said.