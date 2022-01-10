Bengali wedding menu printed on a ruler, netizens ask if it’ll be used to ‘hit guests who want to eat more’

Weddings and mouth-watering feasts go hand-in-hand and a Bengali wedding is no exception. Several sumptuous dishes served at the wedding are a bigger attraction for guests as compared to a lavish décor and arrangements. And now, one Bengali wedding has won when it comes to creativity. A long list of lip-smacking dishes that comprised a bibaha menu was printed on a ruler, and is winning points for its yummy dishes and creativity.

Interestingly, the wedding menu is printed on a ruler of 30 centimetre scale. The menu includes fish kalia, fried rice, mutton masala and many others.

The quirky wedding card is dated 2013 even though Twitter user, Stereotyperwriter has shared it now. The sumptuous feast was for the wedding of Sushmita and Animesh in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Food lovers have flooded the comments section by turning nostalgic over attending weddings without the fear of pandemic. The usage of ruler for printing wedding menu intrigued many users.

One user jokingly said in Bengali, “Please don’t use it to hit if someone wants to eat more.” Another user asked if the ruler is for measuring how much they have eaten. Hilariously, he meant taking measurements for tummy. “We as little kids were terrified of these scales,” said another user.

Creativity level 🙏🤣 — Isaac (@isaac_amrita) January 9, 2022

এই সব ক্রিয়েটিভিটি বাঙালিরা ই পারে কেননা এরকম কাজ করতে ফেলে একটু পাগল হতে হয়ে, যেটা আমাদের শ্রেষ্ঠ প্রপার্টি তাই এত ক্রিয়েটিভিটি।😂😂😂 — Sanjay Chatterjee (@SanjayC82299633) January 9, 2022

আগে আমাদের শিলিগুড়িতে কোনো বিয়ে বাড়ি গেলেই এটা পেতাম 😴 এখন মানুষ শুধু বিয়ে করে বাদবাকি যা করার টা lockdown করে — Akash (@AkashRo02047884) January 9, 2022

আমি তো মটন ছাড়া কিছু খাবো না ! হালুম ! লেখা তো মটন মশলা তা মটন দেবে তো ? না সানরাইজের মিট মশলার প্যাকেট হাতে ধরিয়ে দেবে ? হালুম ! — 𝙱𝚎𝚗𝚐𝚊𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚎🐅🐾 (@bengalpanthera) January 9, 2022

There is a tradition of getting innovative menu cards for weddings in West Bengal. Last year, in February, a Kolkata couple got their wedding food menu cards printed like an Aadhar card. From starters to desserts, everything was written in line with the official document. And to make it appear even more authentic, their wedding date, February 1, 2020 was printed where one sees their Aadhar number.