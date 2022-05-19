scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
‘Don’t try it at the mandap’: Bengali TV show’s accidental wedding leaves netizens shocked

The bride is about to garland the groom in the show when a man pushes him and ends up getting garlanded instead. The now-viral moment is from a Star Jalsa serial, Aay Tobe Sohochori.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 1:28:12 pm
The scene is from a popular Bengali TV show called Aay Tobe Sohochori.

Accidental wedding is one of the most frequent tropes used across Indian soap operas, despite the trenchant criticism it receives. Makers continue to come up with creative ways to execute the familiar plot twist, over and over again, leaving audiences dumbfounded. The latest sequence that is going viral is from a Bengali TV show, where a man marries a woman in the most absurd way possible.

The video doing rounds on the internet shows a wedding being conducted as per Bengali rituals, where the bride, Debina (Kuyasha Biswas), and the groom, Samaresh (Indrajit Chakraborty), are ready to exchange the garlands. However, suddenly, another man, Bubai (Arindya Banerjee), is seen pushing the groom from behind, and the bride ends up accidentally garlanding him!

Also Watch |Netizens crack up after Bengali TV serial shows female lead worshipping Monalisa with garland

While everyone seems in utter shock, including the bride, the man snatches the garland from the groom’s hand and puts it on the bride. And if that wasn’t outlandish enough, he then goes on to smear her head with vermillion.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The now-viral moment is from a Star Jalsa serial called Aay Tobe Sohochori. Watch the moment here:

Although the moment created a social media buzz, as people interpreted it as marrying your crush; in reality, the plot is something entirely different. The man who forcefully marries the bride doesn’t even like her, however, he sacrifices himself in order to save the groom, his elder brother.

The show’s story revolves around how Samaresh is unhappy with his wife Sohochori (Koneenica Banerjee) and falls in love with his student Debina and plans to marry her after divorcing his wife. However, as the family opposes this union, the youngest brother takes the drastic step.

As the video went viral, while most were left in splits, others couldn’t believe the absurdity shown in television serials. “Consent kaha hai?” asked one Twitter user, while another warned: “Guys its so risky so don’t try this at her mandap.”

Absurdity in accidental wedding is not limited to just Bengali shows. Earlier, a scene from the show, Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya, went viral where vermilion gets stuck on the man’s sleeve and accidentally falls on the woman’s hair.

