Friday, August 21, 2020
Bengali TV show uses bathroom scrubber as prop to depict a defibrillator, baffles netizens online

The scene show a man lying on the hospital bed in an unconscious state, and doctor wearing PPE suit, rubbing the two scrubbers used to mainly clean rough stains in bathroom or kitchen sink, and then placing it on the patient's chest to deliver the shock.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 1:07:53 pm
Indian TV shows have a reputation of creating melodramatic scene, and many a time these scenes defy laws of physics and medical theories. In a recent case, makers of a Bengali TV serial used a bizarre prop to replicate a medical device to resuscitate a patient,

Indian TV shows have a reputation of creating melodramatic scene, and many a time these scenes defy laws of physics and medical theories. In a recent case, makers of a Bengali TV serial used a bizarre prop to replicate a medical device to resuscitate a patient,

The scene shows a man lying on the hospital bed in an unconscious state, and a doctor wearing a PPE suit rubs two scrubbers used to mainly clean stains in bathroom or kitchen sink. The doctor places scrubbers on the patient’s chest to deliver the shock. However, the green handles and the very familiar triangular shape gives it away.

However, as nothing get’s past eagle-eyed viewers, screenshot from the scene quickly went viral on social media and netizens are having a field day poking fun at its maker.

In case you’re wondering it’s a spoof and not from the show in reality, here’s the link for the actual teaser from the show:

1x1

The scene is from a Zee Bangla show called ‘Krishnakoli’ and the doctor is heard saying, “I cannot say anything about him, we’re trying our level best,” as it goes to apply shock to revive him.

The peculiar choice of prop started a laughter riot online and netizens came up with hilarious anecdotes. Many highlighted other absurd thing seen on the screen portrayal of an ICU, as a few doctors weighed in on the matter.

