Bengali TV show uses bathroom scrubber as prop to depict a defibrillator, baffles netizens online

Indian TV shows have a reputation of creating melodramatic scene, and many a time these scenes defy laws of physics and medical theories. In a recent case, makers of a Bengali TV serial used a bizarre prop to replicate a medical device to resuscitate a patient,

The scene shows a man lying on the hospital bed in an unconscious state, and a doctor wearing a PPE suit rubs two scrubbers used to mainly clean stains in bathroom or kitchen sink. The doctor places scrubbers on the patient’s chest to deliver the shock. However, the green handles and the very familiar triangular shape gives it away.

However, as nothing get’s past eagle-eyed viewers, screenshot from the scene quickly went viral on social media and netizens are having a field day poking fun at its maker.

ZEE Bangla TV serial🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uuR5G55kLb — R Bhaduri (@r_bhaduri) August 20, 2020

In case you’re wondering it’s a spoof and not from the show in reality, here’s the link for the actual teaser from the show:

The scene is from a Zee Bangla show called ‘Krishnakoli’ and the doctor is heard saying, “I cannot say anything about him, we’re trying our level best,” as it goes to apply shock to revive him.

The peculiar choice of prop started a laughter riot online and netizens came up with hilarious anecdotes. Many highlighted other absurd thing seen on the screen portrayal of an ICU, as a few doctors weighed in on the matter.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 no u learn this too. Would add on — Dr.G.O.D. (@DrGariiMis) August 21, 2020

Please start a medical training course for TV creatives… world needs to know some basics!!!! pic.twitter.com/2732DLuX3f — Dr. Shruti Sharma , MD (@real_drshruti) August 21, 2020

This will help clean tar from the lungs! 😇 — Shaurin (@itsSSG_) August 21, 2020

I cant move on from this… ive been laughing for 5 minutes straight… 😂😂😂😂 — Indus lady (@lovelysanatani) August 20, 2020

In this age of working from home, sometimes it can be difficult to switch from scrubbing tiles to saving a life. Anyway, the shock of seeing the scrubbers would surely have brought the patient back to life. — Shishir 🇮🇳 शिशिर (@shishir1210) August 21, 2020

Oh God🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Woh bhi kapdo ke upar de rahe hai current 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dr.Mitali Argikar (@MitaliArgikar) August 20, 2020

It’s all a matter of “haath ki safaayi” — Pratigya Esther Ram (@pratigyaesther) August 21, 2020

It’s so brilliant. Can you imagine the plight of the actor who was handed these and told to emote? — Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) August 20, 2020

laughed so hard ki sab uth gaye 🤣😂😂😂 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) August 20, 2020

Forgot everything.. but who gave entry to relatives inside the ICU/EMERGENCY ROOM while defibrillation 😂😂😂 Mama outside the ICU should be fined.. 😂 — ‘सर्वोत्तम’ श्टार लॉर्ड 🌟 (@star_lord_85) August 21, 2020

It is simple, the doctor rubbed the scrubs against each other to create static electricity. 😄 — Sanatani Batman (@SanataniBatman) August 20, 2020

I think that doctor scrubbed patient’s chest hair with those to bring him back from coma. Such a genius.! — Sunil Naik (@sunilinaik33) August 20, 2020

Look at the monitor, heart rate is 71 beats per minute, spo2 93% and respiratory rate 29 per minute. Doesnt even need CPR in the first place 🤦 — Azhar (@afskash) August 20, 2020

I think that doctor scrubbed patient's chest hair with those to bring him back from coma. Such a genius.!

I’ve heard the term ‘mukhe zama ghose debo’. This is a different version, ‘booke zama ghose debo’.😐 — Dreamer 2.0 (@Oneirology11) August 21, 2020

Scrub to resuscitate. Not only starts the heart but also cleans it. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 🤣🤣🤣 — Prosenjit Roy (@tweetyproy) August 20, 2020

