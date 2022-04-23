Netizens crack up after Bengali TV serial shows female lead worshipping Monalisa with garland, incense sticks

Indian television has a way of going viral incorporating some of the most peculiar things. Latest joining the long list of whacky things is a protagonist worshipping Monalisa. Yes, you read it right.

Moving away from the viral troupe of countless accidental sindoor scenes in Hindi serials, a newly-launched Bengali show called Gouri Elo has got everyone talking online. In a scene going viral, the show’s lead was seen nonchalantly putting a garland on a photo frame with Monalisa’s painting and lightning up incense sticks near it, before joining her hands and bowing her head to pay respect.

The scene has now become fodder for memes not just locally in West Bengali but also in a conversation on Reddit, becoming one of the buzzing posts on the India subreddit group. Baffled by the unique portrayal on a Zee Bangla show, many couldn’t resist coming up with puns and jokes saying, “RIP Monalisa Devi”.

For the uninitiated, the show revolves around the female character, Gouri, from a small village, who is devoted to Goddess Kali. She comes to Kolkata after marrying a doctor, Ishan, who is an atheist and believes only in science.

While the pictures going viral has netizens scratching their heads as to why the iconic portrait painting by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci is being worshipped, a longer video released by the channel gives some context. In the scene aired on episode 50 of show, the village girl has no idea who Monalisa is but assumes it to be that of a goddess as the portrait has been put up in her husband’s room.

“Jokhon eto jyotno kore dewale tangano, tahole nishchoi kono debir chobi hobe (When this has been put up on the wall with so much care, this must be some goddess),” the woman is heard saying. “Maa go, tomar toh 33 koti rup…sobai ke ki ar chini maa (Mother, you have 33 crore avatars and I don’t have a knowledge of all of them),” the lead is heard while explaining the bizarre situation. However, she proceeds to worship, apologising on behalf of her husband, who is unaware of how one must pay obeisance to deities.

Watch the full video here:

Although many memes and spoofs of the scene have gone viral and even the character has become a part of online trolling, the actor playing the role seems to be enjoying it all. Talking to local TV channel about her memes, Mohona Maiti who plays Gouri, says, the scene was intentionally planned for comic relief and said she is glad it connected with viewers that way but didn’t anticipate it to go viral. “Gouri is a village girl, so she obviously has no idea who Monalisa is,” she explained.

Nonetheless, memes and jokes continued on social media. However, not the first time did a Zee Bangla show go viral for the wrong reasons. In 2020, another popular show from the channel showed doctors using bathroom scrubbers to revive patients.