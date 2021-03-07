scorecardresearch
Bengal woman’s decision to change name to ‘Supreme Imperium’ has netizens ROFL-ing

While the name change prompted amused reactions among netizens, many tried to understand the reasons behind someone renaming themselves 'Supreme Imperium'.

March 7, 2021
The legal procedure for changing names is not as cumbersome as one may assume.

Not everyone may like the name given to them by their parents. However, when a woman changed her name from Anamika Mazumder to ‘Supreme Imperium’, it triggered a plethora of reactions online.

According to the affidavit posted in a newspaper, the woman from East Midinipur district would be known by her new name ‘Supreme Imperium’ from March 1.

“Henceforth, I recognised and known as Supreme Imperium instead of Anamika Mazumder,” read bits from the undated advertisement, which has now gone viral on social media.

“Here’s what I presume: Supreme Imperium is similar to the business name. She must have obtained some loan to purchase machinery and submitted quotations from Supreme Imperium ( can be real business or fake quotation),” a user tweeted his own explanation of the legal name change.

“Now, while disbursing loan bank will either issue cheque/PO or directly NEFT/RTGS in Supreme’s name. Guess what, after changing her name, she can open he SB in Supreme Imperium, and then encash the cheque/PO or receive NEFT/RTGS in her own account,” he added.

Here are some of the other reactions to the bizarre name:

The legal procedure for changing names is not as cumbersome as one may assume. To change one’s name, a person needs to make an affidavit for a change of name, then place the same in a newspaper advertisement and finally notify in the Gazette.

