Saturday, July 28, 2018
Bengal girl who got PM Modi’s autograph turns into ‘celebrity’, gets marriage proposals

Earlier this month, during a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Midnapore, a tent came crashing down injuring many. One such victim, Rita Mudi and family has garnered a lot of attention. Not only people come to their home to see the autograph by the girl has been getting marriage proposals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2018 10:30:33 am
narendra modi, pm modi, west bengal, modi midnapore rally, modi medinipore rally accident, modi minapore rally autograph, modi autograph girl celebrity, indian express, viral videos, india news Video of PM Modi giving autograph to the young student in the hospital went viral earlier this month. (Source: File photo/ ANI)
What started out as a tragic story has turned a girl into a ‘celebrity’ in her hometown. And the reason behind it is the autograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this month, during PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore, a tent collapsed on people, injuring many. One such victim, Rita Mudi, had requested the Prime Minister for his signature and that has ensured her more than fifteen minutes of fame. The girl and her family have been in the spotlight in their hometown and have been receiving many proposals for marriage too!

At least 96 people were injured when a scaffolding collapsed at PM Modi’s rally in Midnapore earlier this month. The Prime Minister later visited the general hospital to check up on the injured. It was here when Mudi asked the leader for his autograph, and he obliged. The PM was seen signing a small paper on her hospital bed – and the video went viral.

“I became a celebrity,” the young girl told news agency ANI. “My sister and I are even getting marriage proposals” she added. However, the second-year student of Bankura Christian College said it’s “education first”.

narendra modi, pm modi, west bengal, modi midnapore rally, modi medinipore rally accident, modi minapore rally autograph, modi autograph girl celebrity, indian express, viral videos, india news Locals have been coming to their home to see the autograph. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Along with his signature, the PM had written a sweet message for the young student, “Rita Mudi, tum sukhi raho (Be Happy, Rita Mudi).” The piece of paper has now a turned into a memorabilia and reportedly many people throng their home to see it.

More than 90 people were injured when a makeshift tent collapsed at the venue. The incident led to a stampede among people trapped under the scaffolding while PM Modi, who was still speaking on stage, tried to calm down the situation. Not just Modi, later even West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the hospital were injured were treated.

